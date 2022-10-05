In tonight’s Emmerdale (Wednesday October 5) it was revealed that Mack Boyd cheated on Charity Dingle with Chloe Harris.

Last month Mack cheated on Charity and has been feeling guilty ever since.

But tonight viewers finally learnt who he cheated with.

Mack cheated on Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack one-night-stand revealed

In August Charity discovered she was going through an ectopic pregnancy.

A few weeks later, she and Mack got into an argument about trying for another baby.

She told him to go and scatter his seed elsewhere if he wanted a baby badly.

Mack ended up getting drunk and sleeping with someone else – but it wasn’t revealed who.

Mack confided in Nate about his cheating and this week Mack let slip to Charity’s son Ryan that Mack had cheated.

As Mack had been receiving messages from his one-night-stand, he decided to meet up with them to tell them to back off.

Chloe is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

He went up to the outskirts of the village and met up with Chloe Harris.

He told Chloe he was with Charity and to forget about what happened, but Chloe was hiding something.

Back at home, Chloe admitted to Kerry she slept with Mack.

Kerry warned her to keep away from Mack, saying Charity would not be happy if she found out.

But when Kerry left, Chloe pulled a positive pregnancy test out of her bag.

Is Mack the father, or could it be someone else?

Mack slept with Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Mack the father of Chloe’s baby?

Mackenzie Boyd

Of course the obvious answer seems to be Mackenzie Boyd.

We know they slept together around four weeks ago.

But is there a chance someone else could be the dad?

Chloe and Nate use to have a thing (Credit: ITV)

Nate Robinson

Before Mack, Chloe had a bit of a thing for Nate Robinson.

Nate’s family warned Nate about getting involved with Chloe, as she is quite a bit younger than him.

It looks like Nate and Chloe agreed to just be pals and he’s moved on with Naomi Walters.

But we know from his past that Nate hasn’t always stayed loyal to his girlfriends.

Is there a chance Nate and Chloe slept together again recently?

Chloe use to date Noah (Credit: ITV)

Noah Dingle

Noah Dingle went to prison earlier this year for stalking and harassing Chloe, who he use to be in a relationship with.

He was released from prison at the end of July and has kept his distance from Chloe.

He is also a relationship with Amelia Spencer, who is pregnant with Samson Dingle‘s baby.

So it seems likely he isn’t the father.

But you never know in soapland.

Chloe is good friends with Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Jacob Gallagher

Earlier this year Chloe and Jacob slept together, which led her to end things for good with Noah.

Chloe and Noah decided to stay friends afterwards and have often spent time together.

Could Jacob and Chloe have slept together again?

Is he the dad?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

