Emmerdale in huge first in 50-year-history for Faith’s funeral

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Friday October 28, 2022) will air scenes of Faith and Liv’s joint funeral.

With many villagers being touched by their deaths, Emmerdale will do something that it has never done before.

Tonight, the whole adult cast will line the village, to pay their respects.

It’s an emotional day for all (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Faith and Liv’s funeral

Tonight, Faith and Liv’s coffins will be transported to the Church by a horse drawn carriage.

At the Church, a service is carried out to pay tribute to their lives, that were tragically both cut short.

In remembrance of Faith, Eric gets emotional as he reads out Faith’s final letter to her family.

Afterwards, guests also pay tributes to Liv.

As the funeral guests move outside, they are soon shocked by what they see.

The entire village has come out and lined the road, to pay their respects.

Vinny gets choked up as he takes in the mass of people in front of him.

Faith and Liv will be missed (Credit: ITV)

The whole adult cast will be on screen

The funeral scenes will achieve something that the soap has never done before.

It will have the entire adult cast featured in one episode.

Speaking of these special scenes, Emmerdale producer, Laura Shaw said: “We knew when we decided to do a joint funeral for Faith and Liv that it would need to be a very special and memorable funeral for two such hugely epic and much loved characters.”

“Having a scene featuring the entire adult cast was not something we had done before and given the funeral was taking place towards the end of our October 50th birthday month, it felt very right and fitting that we had the whole cast there to say goodbye.”

She then added that “some of the tears that fell that day were absolutely real.”

“But behind the tears and sadness there was also a celebratory feel on set.”

“A feeling of pride and honour that the October month was ending with all our villagers united on Main Street, demonstrating that love and warmth and togetherness that has kept Emmerdale on our screens for 50 years.”

Bradley’s tears were real (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Johnson on filming the funeral scenes

In an Emmerdale press interview, Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny Dingle, opened up about filming the scenes and seeing the entire cast line the street.

“It was so emotional, we were doing some acting down the bottom of the village, so we didn’t see everyone actually on Main Street.”

“But the director came down and went right ‘Bradley, I want you to walk around the corner and as you look up, you’ll see the whole cast and they’re going to throw roses as the coffin goes past.”

“So obviously my head was down and the first time I saw everyone was when the camera kind of tilted round, and obviously because of Covid and stuff like that, it’s a rare sight to see every adult cast member being there.”

“Obviously having the coffins there and having the hearses with the names on, it was a really, really emotional day but it should look amazing and really heartfelt.”

