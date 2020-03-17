The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 17th March 2020
Soaps

Emmerdale's Max Parker responds to Luke, Victoria and Aaron love triangle theory

Luke is currently dating Aaron's sister-in-law Victoria

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Updated:
Max Parker, who plays Luke Posner in Emmerdale, understands why some viewers want Luke and Aaron Dingle to be a couple.

The actor has responded to the fan theory speculating over a romantic connection between his character and Danny Miller's alter ego, and while he thinks a love triangle with Victoria Barton would be "fun", he doesn't think it will happen.

He told ED! and other publications at a recent press event: "I think the idea is fun, but I think what the fans want to see is very different [from the storyline].

Some fans want to see Luke and Aaron become a couple (Credit: ITV Hub)

"I see a lot of things online where people are like 'No!' and then others say 'Yes!' I just think that, at the minute, Luke has only got eyes for Victoria.

Luke has only got eyes for Victoria.

"I think a lot of the time in soap episodes, with people that hate each other and have a feud, people are always going to speculate about whether they actually like each other and stuff. But I don't think so."

Luke is currently dating Victoria (Credit: ITV)

The 28-year-old soap star also addressed the idea Luke, whose brother Lee Posner raped Victoria and later died after her brother Robert Sugden left him in a coma, could become a bad guy on the ITV soap, and he suggested his character "needs purpose".

He explained: "Well, I don't know. I relate Luke a lot to myself. He's very assured, he's very cheeky and a showman, but there's definitely some cogs broken inside.

Victoria was raped by Luke's brother Lee (Credit: ITV)

"It doesn't necessarily mean he's going to be a bad guy, but it means that he needs something. He needs someone like Victoria.

"He needs purpose, or maybe he needs to be fighting to be the favourite child. I don't think you've seen all sides of Luke just yet."

What do you think of the idea of a Luke, Victoria and Aaron triangle?

The next episode of Emmerdale airs on Tuesday, March 17 at 7pm.

