FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Emmerdale in 10 pictures

Dan's in danger

Dan has another allergic reaction after eating a wrap from Brenda's cafe with almonds in.

But this time he's in a bad way and collapses at work after struggling to breathe.

Brenda is horrified as Dan is carted off to hospital following his collapse... will be be okay?

And what does this mean for Brenda's business?

Victoria and Luke on the rocks

Victoria is on cloud nine at Harry's christening.

When things get tough for Wendy as she's reminded about Lee's death, Victoria supports her.

Later Victoria and Luke spend the night together, but Victoria is awkward the morning after...

Is this the end of their romance?

Chas and Paddy at loggerheads

Chas is fuming when Paddy fails to show for their meeting with the social worker.

Will the meeting run smoothly? And can Chas ever forgive Paddy for what he's done?

Rhona gets big news

Rhona is overcome with emotion when she gets a call to say Pierce has been given a life sentence for killing Graham and taking Vanessa hostage.

Jamie juggles two women

Belle confronts Jamie over being back with Andrea, however he insists he's just with his ex out of guilt.

Soon the sexual tension boils over and Jamie and Belle end up kissing.

Jamie gets home after sleeping with Belle to find Andrea in lingerie waiting for him.

He can't resist and is soon pushing her backwards on to the sofa...

Liam's forced to choose

Liam is horrified when Leanna discovers his romance with Leyla and makes him choose between them both.

Will's in trouble

Will is anxious when Malone arrives to give him details of a new job, but things take a turn when Cain reveals he's had enough of working for Malone.

What is Cain planning?

