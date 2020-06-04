Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins reveals hair transformation following lockdown

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins has revealed her hair transformation following months in lockdown.

The actress, who plays Victoria Barton, has shown her social media followers just how much her hair has grown over the past few months.

She captioned the post: "Two more months then possibly a pathetic ponytail... or a mullet."

Her followers commented on the post.

One wrote: "I hear you. My crop is now a bad bad bob."

A second commented: "I like it, you suit it."

A third added: "Beautiful hun x."

Isabel's hair transformations

Over the last 18 months, Isabel has done a lot of experimenting with her hair.

For years the soap star has kept her hair long but last year she decided to cut her hair into a bob.

Isabel kept her hair long for years (Credit: ITV)

She sported this look for a few months before cutting her hair even shorter. After her character went off-screen for a few weeks, she returned to the village with a pixie cut.

During an interview with Loose Women last year, Isabel spoke about her decision to make such a dramatic hair transformation. She revealed her long hair was "thick and unruly" before adding that she was 'over it'.

Victoria sported a bob after Isabel decided to go for the chop (Credit: ITV)

However due to the coronavirus pandemic, hairdressers have been closed.

What's happening with Victoria in Emmerdale?

Victoria hasn't had as much screen time over the past few weeks. The last viewers saw was her revealing she was going to start working at the Outdoor Pursuit Centre running the restaurant.

It will be a few weeks before viewers see Victoria again Credit: (ITV)

Sadly, it will be some time before viewers catch up with Victoria again.

What is happening with Emmerdale during the pandemic?

Emmerdale has returned to filming in order for the show to produce special lockdown episodes.

These episodes will air from next week. Two episodes will air every week showing certain characters' lives in lockdown.

The episodes will air over three weeks and will ensure the show doesn't go off air.

Emmerdale airs Sam and Lydia's episode on Monday, June 8, at 7pm. Cain and Aaron's episode is on Wednesday, June 10, at 7pm on ITV.

