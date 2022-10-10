Emmerdale: Is Chas leaving the village as she admits she loves Al?

Emmerdale character Chas admitted to her secret lover Al Chapman that she does loves him and wants them to be together.

But will it lead to them leaving Emmerdale for good? Will she really leave Paddy for Al?

Al and Chas have been having an affair for months (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

Chas and Al have been having an affair for months.

It started after Chas found out Faith‘s cancer had returned and was terminal.

She confided in Al and the two began secretly seeing each other.

However her husband Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry have no idea.

The two began seeing each other and agreed there would be no feelings involved, but as time has gone on the two have started to fall for one another.

Last week Kerry proposed to Al and he accepted.

But he later told Chas that he still wanted to be with her.

Aaron knows about the affair (Credit: ITV)

As they shared a kiss they were caught by Chas’s son, Aaron.

He told her she needed to choose, either him or being with Al.

After Faith’s health took another bad turn, it seemed like Chas chose to stay with her family.

Later Aaron punched Al saying he won’t let him ruin his mum’s marriage.

He told Al that Chas has chosen Paddy and threatened to kill him.

In tonight’s scenes (Monday, October 10) Al insisted to Chas that he needed answers about the future of their relationship.

But seeing her with her family, Al thought it would be the end.

However she later met up with him in his car and told him she loved him.

She said she would need to stay in the village for a while because of her mum.

But it seems she’s made her choice. Will she really leave Paddy and the village to be with Al?

Chas and Al go for a night away (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Chas misses Faith’s death

In this week’s scenes Faith decides to she wants to go to the seaside, but when her health takes a bad turn, she is unable to go.

Her friends and family have an idea and turn Emmerdale turn the village into a beach for her.

Faith enjoys the day and soon her friend Diane Sugden returns to Emmerdale.

The next day Chas and Al secretly go to a hotel. Al does his best to try and cheer her up as she worries about Faith.

But Chas has no idea that Faith is preparing to end her days alone.

Faith dies (Credit: ITV)

Al persuades her to bury her worries and he sneakily switches her phone to silent.

This means her many calls from Paddy go unanswered.

Paddy wants Chas to get back in time to say her final goodbyes to her mother.

Back at home, Faith takes her final breath leaving her family and friends devastated.

Will Chas blame Al for missing her mum’s final moments? Will she still leave the village and her family to be with him?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of tonight’s episode!