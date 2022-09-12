Emmerdale fans beg for Paddy and Mandy to get back together as Chas continues disgusting affair with Al

Viewers of Emmerdale have begged for Paddy to leave Chas, after watching Chas stoop to a new low by taking Eve with her on a secret night away with Al.

They think that Paddy deserves better and are begging for him to get back with Mandy.

As Chas and Al’s affair continues, fans want Paddy to open his eyes and see what’s going on.

Chas is having an affair (Credit: ITV)

Paddy and Mandy’s marriage

When Paddy arrived in Emmerdale back in 1997, Mandy fell in love.

The pair quickly moved in together.

However, Butch heard Paddy mocking the Dingles and told Mandy, leading her to kick him out.

Sometime later, the couple got back together but Paddy’s mom, Barbara, wasn’t Mandy’s biggest fan.

She paid Mandy to marry Butch but shortly into the marriage it became clear that Mandy still had eyes for Paddy.

They both started an affair, with Butch finding out and Mandy’s family disowning her.

Once Mandy divorced Butch, she married Paddy.

However, the pair split up a year later, after Paddy found out that Mandy was having an affair with her dad’s carer, Neil.

Now, more than twenty years later, could the pair reunite?

Could Paddy and Mandy reunite? (Credit: ITV)

Fans want Paddy and Mandy to reunite

Now that Paddy’s relationship with Chas is hitting a tough patch, even if he doesn’t know it himself, fans are begging him to get back with Mandy.

One fan tweeted: “When Paddy and Chas split up for good, I hope he reunites with Mandy. They are a better suited couple to be honest.”

Another commented: “Hating this Chas and Al storyline… in my head now there’s no way back for her with Paddy – when he finds out, they need to split for good. Let him get loved up with Mandy instead!”

When paddy and chas split up for good I hope he reunites with Mandy they are a better suited couple tbh #Emmerdale — Michelle💕 #11YearsOfLittleMix (@mishybabez_) September 11, 2022

HATING this Chas and Al storyline… in my head now there's no way back for her with Paddy – when he finds out, they need to split for good. Let him get loved up with Mandy instead!#emmerdale — Allison Green 🐇 (@alligatoruk) August 30, 2022

Paddy and Mandy back together please. She’s so much better for him than dirty Chas. #Emmerdale — Alison (@a6rice) August 11, 2022

A third viewer said: “Paddy and Mandy back together please. She’s so much better for him than dirty Chas.”

Another exclaimed: “Looking forward to the Paddy and Mandy era. I really hope they lean into Paddy coming out of this cheating with the actual love of his life and Mandy finding the same.”

Is Paddy going to get back with his ex?

Is a reunion on the cards? (Credit: ITV)

Will Paddy and Mandy reunite?

So, will we ever see a Paddy and Mandy reunion?

Maybe.

Speaking to Inside Soap Magazine, Dominic Brunt made it clear that “Paddy never stopped loving Mandy.”

Lisa Riley also suggested that a reunion might be on the horizon.

Speaking of Paddy potentially finding out about Chas’ affair, she stated: “I’m sure Mandy will be in Paddy’s duvet in time of his need, she’ll no doubt look after him.”

Paddy deserves some love!

