Emmerdale: Eve will expose Chas and Al’s affair, fan theory suggests

Emmerdale viewers will have seen Chas take Eve on a secret night away with Al in last night’s episode (Sunday, September 11, 2022)

With Chas promising Al that Eve would sleep through the whole night, could it be that the toddler picks up on her mum’s affair?

A new Emmerdale fan theory has suggested that Eve will be the one to expose Chas and Al’s affair, telling Paddy about their night away!

Will Eve expose Chas and Al’s affair? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas brings Eve on her and Al’s night away

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale, Paddy surprised Chas and Eve with a trip away.

The only problem was, Chas had already agreed to spend the night at a B&B with Al.

Of course, she couldn’t tell Paddy that, so she made up that she had broken down and couldn’t join him.

Deciding to go to the B&B with Al, Chas told him that she had brought Eve with her.

It was the only way that Paddy wouldn’t suspect anything.

However, she promised him that Eve would sleep through the whole night.

Now, a fan theory suggests that Eve might have been more alert than Chas had thought.

Children have a habit of spilling secrets (Credit: ITV)

Fans think Eve will expose the affair

A fan has predicted that Eve will expose the affair, after witnessing Chas and Al spend the night together.

Chas should know better than to trust a toddler with a secret like that!

A fan took to Twitter to share their theory: “Chas is seriously taking Eve with her to see Al – not the best idea. Eve could expose her. Please let this happen.”

Chas is seriously taking Eve with her to see Al – not the best idea. Eve could expose her. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Please let this happen. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) September 11, 2022

Eve doesn’t usually get much screen time, with viewers being shocked after seeing her reappear in recent scenes.

Could there be a reason why Eve has suddenly appeared back on screen?

Is she going to expose the affair?

Al confesses his love (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Al and Chas?

After spending the night together, things start getting serious.

Al tells Chas that he loves her!

Chas is left shocked at the confession and quickly scarpers.

However, Al later confirms his feelings with Chas realising that she’s starting to feel the same way back.

Things are getting serious for Al and Chas.

Is Chas in too deep?

