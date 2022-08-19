Emmerdale: Lisa Riley teases reunion for Mandy and Paddy amid Chas affair fallout

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has teased a reunion for Mandy and Paddy amid the fallout of Chas and Al’s affair.

Fans of the show know village resident Chas Dingle is married to Paddy, however she has been having an affair with Al Chapman.

Now Dominic Brunt has revealed how he wants Paddy to find out the truth and his co-star Lisa Riley has teased a reunion for Paddy and his ex-wife, Mandy.

Emmerdale: Al and Chas’s affair

A couple of months ago it was revealed Faith’s cancer has returned and it’s terminal.

After finding out about her mother’s illness, Chas struggled to take in the news and opened up to Al.

The two shared a kiss but soon began sleeping together.

Although Chas said they were only seeing each other for sex, it’s become clear the two have developed feelings for each other.

Now Dominic Brunt, who plays Paddy, has revealed how he would like his character to find out about the affair.

Dominic told Inside Soap Magazine: “I hope he finds out she’s having an affair first, then it’s revealed separately it’s with Al because that’s the most shocking thing. Of all the people.”

“Paddy and Chas nearly lost everything because of him, and he tried to blackmail Paddy.

“The story has been sitting there waiting, and I can’t wait for it to come out.”

Lisa Riley teases reunion for Mandy and Paddy

Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, joined Dominic in his interview and revealed Mandy’s involvement in the plot.

She teased: “I’m sure Mandy will be in Paddy’s duvet in time of his need, she’ll no doubt look after him. And Aaron is likely to be involved as he’s back in time for our 50th anniversary in October.”

Reflecting on whether Mandy and Paddy could ever get back together Dominic revealed that he didn’t think they ever will, but also said ‘Paddy never stopped loving Mandy.’

Could we eventually see them reunite?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV.

