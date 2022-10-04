Emmerdale Aaron crying
Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about Aaron’s first episode back

Aaron's known for turning on the waterworks

By Tamzin Meyer

Aaron made a dramatic comeback in last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, October 3, 2022), as he came to Liv’s rescue.

Liv was attacked by Terry and was found by Aaron, on the floor and unconscious.

However, fans are all saying the same thing after watching the scenes.

Aaron returned to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aaron came back to help Liv

When Aaron left Emmerdale, he wasn’t on the best terms with his sister, Liv.

He had accused her of killing his boyfriend, Ben Tucker, after arguing with him.

However, Ben was in fact killed by Meena; who let Liv take blame.

Liv was eventually proved innocent and released from prison and Meena was found guilty of his murder.

Yesterday, Aaron returned to the village and came face to face with Terry.

Seeing his sister lying unconscious on the floor, Aaron attacked Terry for hurting his sister.

He was then arrested by Harriet.

With Liv lying in hospital, Aaron rushed to see her but was turned away by Liv’s husband Vinny.

He wondered whether he should have stayed away from the village for good.

Aaron crying Emmerdale
Aaron was in tears leaving the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Fans are all saying the same thing

After watching these scenes, fans are all saying the same thing.

Aaron can’t be in a scene without crying.

When Aaron saw his sister lying on the floor, he turned on the waterworks.

He also cried at the end of the episode as Vinny ordered him to leave the hospital.

One fan commented: “Surprise surprise, Aaron didn’t make it through one episode without crying.”

Another tweeted: “Aaron’s back five mins and he’s crying already… these writers need to give this poor character a break.”

A third viewer said: “Aaron’s returned home and is already crying in his first episode back.”

Another joked: “Hotten General better have a saline drip ready for Aaron! If Aaron is going to be crying from Oct 3 – Oct 16, he will need hydration!”

Aaron walked away from the village in truly bizarre circumstances (Credit: ITV)
Aaron’s always upset (Credit: ITV)

Will Aaron be smiling anytime soon?

Aaron’s return means that he’s bound to be involved in some dramatic storylines.

He’s bound to be crying even more when Faith dies.

And, as Al and Chas’ affair gets more serious, could it tear the Dingles apart and cause more upset for Aaron?

Then there’s Liv.

She’s not in the best of states right now if she?

So, it’s safe to say that viewers can expect a lot more tears from Aaron in the upcoming weeks.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Do you want Aaron to have a happier storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

