Emmerdale fans hugely divided as Meena holds the court hostage

Emmerdale fans were split as Meena held the court hostage in tonight’s episode of the soap (Thursday, April 14, 2022).

Meena was found guilty of the murders of Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

But in a twist, she took Manpreet hostage and tried to escape.

Emmerdale fans can’t agree as Meena took the court hostage and tried to escape

This week Meena’s trial began for the murders she committed in the village.

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale the jury had come up with a verdict and found Meena guilty of all three murders.

However Meena didn’t take the news well and was furious with the jury for finding her guilty.

In a twist, Nadine‘s sister Carol went to Meena and stabbed her with a piece of broken mirror, leaving everyone shocked.

Manpreet went to treat her sister’s injuries but in another twist Meena stood up and used the broken mirror to hold Manpreet hostage.

Meena declared herself the new judge and insisted holding her own trial and questioning Liam.

When armed police came in, Meena escaped the courtroom with Manpreet.

However her luck ran out when they got to the courtyard and Meena discovered prison officer Ian hadn’t left a door unlocked for her to escape.

As Meena held Manpreet captive once again, she admitted that Nadine was not her first victim – their father was.

It all came crashing down for Meena when armed police turned up again and dragged her away.

Fans were left split by the scenes.

One told Twitter: “What did I just watch!? #Emmerdale was phenomenal. A stunning, gripping, tense, well rounded conclusion to Meena’s storyline. The acting was phenomenal all around and this was definitely the best ending for Meena. Those twists though! Wow. Just WOW!”

Another big supporter wrote: “If Meena is gone… cancel #emmerdale and reboot at #meenadale”

However, some were massively relieved to be seeing the end to this plot…

“Well, thank feck the Meena storyline looks like it’s been wrapped up once and for all, the story has been going on longer than I’ve been alive,” someone wrote.”

Another posted: “Meena is brilliant, but the plot itself and this conclusion was panto imo.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

