Emmerdale has stunned viewers yet again by airing another surprise death – but we doubt fans will be quite so devastated over this one!

For weeks viewers have been calling for a certain Emmerdale family to be axed from the soap.

And now it looks like they are one step closer…

Rishi was a surprise death too (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs another shock death weeks after Rishi Sharma

Just weeks ago Emmerdale broke fans hearts when they killed off Rishi Sharma without warning. He was found dead at the bottom of the stairs the day after son Jai’s wedding.

The pair had been feuding after Jai found out he wasn’t Rishi’s biological son. But Jai had finally decided the time was right to make peace with his father. However, tragically they never got the chance.

In a twist of the tale, Rishi inadvertently played a part in tonight’s death too, as it was his necklace that sparked it.

Charles Anderson’s dad, Victor, was accused of stealing the necklace and ran off before the police could capture him.

However, tragedy struck when he was then found dead in the church. Viewers know Victor was suffering from a deadly brain aneurysm, but it’s unknown if that’s what killed him.

Charles and Victor had a violent altercation shortly before Victor died (Credit: ITV)

Charles finds Victor dead

After Victor was accused of stealing Manpreet’s necklace – that was given to her by Rishi and she was giving back to Jai – he fled the scene when she called the police. On probation, Victor knew he was sure for another stint inside.

Even Claudette turned her back on him, having decided he’d had one chance too many. Victor begged everyone to believe his innocence before he left, but no one trusted him.

PC Swirling arrived and said he needed to hear Victor’s side of the story, however he seemed unsure there was enough evidence to send Victor back to jail. Strangely, it was Charles who declared that as Jai had the necklace back, perhaps they could leave Victor alone…

As the family scoured the village for Victor, Charles found him in the church. But it was clear something wasn’t quite right and when Claudette arrived it was revealed Victor was dead.

She was upset, and Charles looked troubled. But what, exactly, is troubling him?

Charles’s dad was not the nicest of guys (Credit: ITV)

Fans want rid of the Andersons

Victor arrived back in June, just weeks after Claudette. And it quickly became clear viewers weren’t keen. In fact, for quite a while, fans have branded the Andersons as one of the most boring families in soap.

Viewers recently made a desperate plea to the soap to get rid of the Andersons as they ‘can’t take much more.’

One Emmerdale viewer tweeted: “Go, Victor, and take Fake Edna with you. And the vicar.”

Another fan commented: “So, Victor is moving into Charles and Manpreet’s and there’s a new Sharma prompting more Jai overacting… can’t take much more…”

A third person wrote: “Charles and his family really need to go. Not one redeeming feature among them, his parents don’t work but are always in the cafe and the pub, just not realistic (but when has it ever been in soap world?)”

“Worst family in this soap. Get rid. Acting deplorable. Charles is fine,” declared another.

And another said: “I’m starting a campaign to get rid of Claudette and Victor anyone wish to join me?”

Looks like they got their wish!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!