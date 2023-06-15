Fans of Emmerdale have begged that the soap axe an entire family from its roster – branding them all as ‘dull as dishwater.’ As a legion of viewers took to social media to complain about the exploits of one villager’s relatives, their story began to pick up steam on the soap.

The family in question? The Andersons, as led by vicar Charles and his two grown-up children. Fans have voiced their displeasure as the clan’s ranks have grown and more time has been devoted to their story.

Claudette has joined son Charles in the village (Credit: ITV)

The Anderson family take over the village

Originally consisting of vicar Charles, daughter Naomi and son Ethan, the Anderson family has broadened its ranks with the arrival of Charles’s mother, Claudette.

Other scenes on the show saw the Anderson family reckoning with the sudden arrival of Victor, recently released from prison. While Charles insisted that his father is no good, Naomi found herself fascinated by her mysterious grandpa.

However, the Anderson family’s scenes didn’t go down well with the soap’s fans – who have branded the vicar and his kin “dull as dishwater.”

Now Charles’s dad, Victor, has arrived (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand the soap get rid of ‘dull as dishwater’ family

Writing on Twitter, a number of viewers begged the showrunners to get rid of the Anderson family.

“I do not know what Manpreet sees in Charles. He is the worst partner ever. He has terrible judgement, anger management issues and he is dull as dishwater. They have zero chemistry. He, his mother and his daughter can go. Ethan is never seen anyway,” said one fan.

I do not know what Manpreet sees in Charles. He is the worst partner ever. He has terrible judgement, anger mangaement issues and he is dull as dishwater. They have zero chemistry. He, his mother and his daughter can go. Ethan is never seen anyway. #emmerdale — Women’s Rights are Human Rights! #Equality (@PurlMaster55) June 14, 2023

“Charles, Naomi, Ethan and Claudette and Victor are so annoying. Manpreet is being wasted in that unit,” said another.

Charles, Naomi, Ethan and Claudette and Victor are so annoying. Manpreet is being wasted in that unit. #Emmerdale — ❤️ ❤️ (@_Kax_x) June 14, 2023

“Charles and his associated relatives are quickly becoming the family from hell… not a single redeeming quality in any of them,” a third fan wrote.

Charles and his associated relatives are quickly becoming the family from hell..not a single redeeming quality in any of them..#emmerdale — KBG (@kev_g63) June 14, 2023

“That bloody vicar and his family, I wish they would all just disappear,” said another.

That bloody vicar and his family, I wish they would all just disappear #emmerdale — Lynn Hartley (@LynnHartley7) June 14, 2023

Emmerdale tonight: Victor tries to win over Claudette

The family’s story continues in tonight’s episode, in which Victor tries to win over his estranged clan. Meeting with Claudette, he insists that he is a changed man, having found God in prison.

But will Claudette believe him? And what does Victor want from his family?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

How do you feel about the Anderson clan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!