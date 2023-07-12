Emmerdale fans ‘can’t take much more’ as they beg soap to act over the Andersons

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, July 11), Victor, Ethan and Claudette met with Charles in the Woolpack.

Claudette then tried to convince Charles to let Victor stay living in his house.

However, Emmerdale fans have declared they ‘can’t take much more’ as they beg the soap to act over the Anderson family.

Charles’s dad wants to stay in the village (Credit: ITV)

Victor wants to stay living with Charles

Ethan then said that it wasn’t fair to try to force Charles to make such a big decision when he’s only just on speaking terms with his dad.

Viewers will know that Victor has a brain aneurysm and wanted to come back into Charles’ life to make amends.

However, Charles hasn’t been that keen on rebuilding a relationship with his criminal dad.

Fans have had enough (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans make plea to soap over the Andersons

For quite a while, fans have branded the Andersons as one of the most boring families in soap.

With Naomi gone, fans started to have hope that they’d be rid of the family. However, it seems that with Victor staying in the village, viewers are getting the opposite of their wishes.

Now fans are all making a desperate plea to the soap to get rid of the Andersons as they ‘can’t take much more.’

One Emmerdale viewer tweeted: “Go, Victor, and take Fake Edna with you. And the vicar.”

Another fan commented: “So, Victor is moving into Charles and Manpreet’s and there’s a new Sharma prompting more Jai overacting… can’t take much more…”

A third person wrote: “Charles and his family really need to go. Not one redeeming feature among them, his parents don’t work but are always in the cafe and the pub, just not realistic (but when has it ever been in soap world?)”

Will they ever leave? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will the Andersons leave the village?

Instead of leaving the village, the Andersons seem to be growing in size.

Fans want them all to leave Emmerdale for good, but will the soap ever get the message?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

