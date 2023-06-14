Recently in Emmerdale, Charles met up with his dad Victor after he was released from prison. However, he didn’t welcome his dad with open arms.

Victor has been desperate to get to know his family but Charles has made it clear that he wants him to leave the village.

Now, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Victor could be hiding a huge terminal illness secret.

Charles’s dad wants to get to know his family (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charles wants Victor to leave

Charles received a mysterious phone call recently and started acting suspiciously. It was clear that something was getting to him.

Later on, Charles turned up outside of the prison and met up with his dad, Victor.

Victor was shocked to see that Charles was now a vicar, explaining that he too was now a man of God.

Charles demanded that Victor stayed away from the village but later on he ignored Charles’ request and turned up.

Naomi immediately took a shine to him frustrating Charles who then revealed that Victor was a dangerous man who had done time for a gun robbery when he was younger.

Charles then told Victor that he must leave the village and leave his family alone, despite Victor claiming that he was now a changed man.

A new fan theory suggests that Victor could be dying (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Victor hiding huge terminal illness secret?

Victor’s really desperate to get to know his family and has promised Charles that he’s changed for the better.

Now, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Victor may be dying and might have a terminal illness therefore wishing to make amends before he passes away.

I'm getting death vibes from raspy Victor in that he's the one dying. Am I wrong? #Emmerdale — ASuperGav (@ASuperGav) June 13, 2023

The Emmerdale fan who constructed the theory tweeted: “I’m getting death vibes from raspy Victor in that he’s the one dying. Am I wrong?”

Is this Victor’s reason for turning up in the village? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Victor be dying?

Charles is adamant that he wants nothing to do with his dad as he’ll always remember his dark past.

Victor really wants to get to know his family again, but could this be because he is dying?

Does Victor have a terminal illness? And, will Charles give his dad the chance to make amends?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.