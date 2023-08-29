Emmerdale fan theory: Manpreet blackmailed into sex?

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, August 28), Charles truly lost it with his father, Victor.

After Victor suggested that he’d sleep with Manpreet, Charles grabbed him in a moment of rage.

Now, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Manpreet will be blackmailed into sex by Victor.

Charles has well and truly had enough (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charles lost it with Victor

Last night, Charles was furious when he saw that Victor had wormed his way back into Claudette’s arms. He then told Victor that he wasn’t happy about him taking liberties from his family.

Charles explained that he was trying to protect his mum, frustrated that she’d let Victor sleep with her.

Victor then wound Charles up further by suggesting that he’d try to sleep with Manpreet if things didn’t work out between him and Claudette.

This was the final straw, prompting Charles to lunge for Victor and grab him by the collar.

He then went on to suggest that Victor had been lying about having a brain aneurysm.

Later on, the stress of Charles and his parents was too much for Manpreet.

She put Rishi’s necklace in the cupboard and then implied that her and Charles’ relationship was on it’s last legs.

Fans reckon that Victor wasn’t joking (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Victor blackmails Manpreet for sex?

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Victor could steal Rishi’s necklace and then even blackmail Manpreet for sex.

One fan thinks that Victor wasn’t joking when he told Charles that he might sleep with Manpreet.

#Emmerdale Victor will steal the necklace, Manpreet will catch him, he will blackmail her into sleeping with him. Again another predictable storyline! — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) August 28, 2023

The fan who wrote the theory, tweeted: “Victor will steal the necklace, Manpreet will catch him, he will blackmail her into sleeping with him. Again, another predictable storyline!”

Will Victor force Manpreet to sleep with him? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Victor blackmail Manpreet?

Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, August 29) reveal that Rishi’s necklace goes missing and is later found in Victor’s pocket.

But, will he blackmail Manpreet for sex in return for giving her the necklace back?

