Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity sets her sights on Liam after Mack heartbreak

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, August 29), Charity sets her sights on Liam after her recent Mack heartbreak.

Making a pact with Gail to move on from Mack, Charity arranges a date with Liam.

But, is Charity ready to date someone new in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity asks Liam out on a date (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity sets her sights on Liam

Recently, Mack slept with Charity and then broke her heart once more as he chose to stay with Chloe.

Charity was devastated when Mack told her that he didn’t want her.

Now, in a bid to get over Mack and move on, Charity accepts a challenge from Gail. She agrees to ask the next person who walks through the Woolpack doors out on a date.

Charity sticks to her word and then spots Liam walking into the pub.

Soon enough, Charity asks a stunned Liam out on a date. But, will it go smoothly?

The necklace is found in Victor’s pocket (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Victor’s in hot water

Tonight, Jai turns up to collect Rishi’s necklace from Manpreet but is shocked to find out that it’s gone missing.

Manpreet starts becoming suspicious of Victor and accuses him of theft but he assures her that he didn’t take it.

Claudette is quick to believe that her husband is telling the truth but is deflated when she then finds the necklace in his pocket.

But, is all as it seems? Did Victor take the necklace? Or, did someone else plant the necklace there to frame him?

Nate takes charge (Credit: ITV)

Nate puts Corey in his place

At work, Nate takes charge and soon takes Corey’s position as manager.

Corey’s not happy when he’s put in his place, with Nate demanding that the illegal jobs stop. But, does Nate know who he’s messing with?

