Emmerdale's Liam, Charity, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity sets her sights on Liam after Mack heartbreak

Will Charity and Liam have a special connection?

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, August 29), Charity sets her sights on Liam after her recent Mack heartbreak.

Making a pact with Gail to move on from Mack, Charity arranges a date with Liam.

But, is Charity ready to date someone new in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity asks Liam out on a date (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity sets her sights on Liam

Recently, Mack slept with Charity and then broke her heart once more as he chose to stay with Chloe.

Charity was devastated when Mack told her that he didn’t want her.

Now, in a bid to get over Mack and move on, Charity accepts a challenge from Gail. She agrees to ask the next person who walks through the Woolpack doors out on a date.

Charity sticks to her word and then spots Liam walking into the pub.

Soon enough, Charity asks a stunned Liam out on a date. But, will it go smoothly?

Victor and Claudette talk on Emmerdale
The necklace is found in Victor’s pocket (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Victor’s in hot water

Tonight, Jai turns up to collect Rishi’s necklace from Manpreet but is shocked to find out that it’s gone missing.

Manpreet starts becoming suspicious of Victor and accuses him of theft but he assures her that he didn’t take it.

Claudette is quick to believe that her husband is telling the truth but is deflated when she then finds the necklace in his pocket.

But, is all as it seems? Did Victor take the necklace? Or, did someone else plant the necklace there to frame him?

Nate and Corey talk on Emmerdale
Nate takes charge (Credit: ITV)

Nate puts Corey in his place

At work, Nate takes charge and soon takes Corey’s position as manager.

Corey’s not happy when he’s put in his place, with Nate demanding that the illegal jobs stop. But, does Nate know who he’s messing with?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale - Charity and Mackenzie Argue At The Garage (28th August 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now! 

Related Topics

Charity Dingle Dr Liam Cavanagh Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Mackenzie Boyd

Trending Articles

Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden appearing on TV
Every single swipe Kerry Katona has taken at ex Brian McFadden as she lashes out again
Emmerdale's Manpreet, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fan theory: Manpreet blackmailed into sex?
Fern Britton Phil Vickery
Fern Britton admits heartbreaking confession from the end of her marriage to Phil Vickery
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford handed ‘sad’ TV blow
Nicky Byrne and Westlife
Westlife’s Nicky Byrne congratulated by bandmates as he announces wedding news
Lorraine Kelly, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Lorraine Kelly FINALLY breaks silence on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama: ‘I can’t really say more than that’