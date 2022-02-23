EastEnders fans furious as Zack Morris quits soap

Zack Morris has quit EastEnders after five years playing Keegan Butcher-Baker.

The soap released a statement from Zack on their Instragram account.

Keegan won’t be in Walford much longer (Credit: BBC)

What did Zack Morris say about his EastEnders exit?

He said: “After five beautiful years on this incredible show, I have made the tough decision to leave Walford and give Keegan Butcher-Baker some well-earned rest.

“This show has quite frankly changed my life for the better. It will always hold a real loving place in my heart.

“The cast and crew of this show deserve every accolade that comes their way. The hard work, love and dedication that goes into making four episodes a week is immense and it’s not to be taken lightly.

“This show has given me so much, not just as an actor but as a man. These invaluable lessons I have learned at EastEnders will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“I will forever see this whole experience as the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for. I loved every second.”

Meanwhile, Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama, BBC Studios added: “Zack has been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not just as a brilliant actor, but as an amazing company member.

“As a founder member of the Taylor-Bakers, Zack has shone in important narratives such as the knife crime story; he’s broken hearts with his beautiful relationship with Tiffany Butcher; and is soon to take centre stage again as his sister’s killer is unmasked.

We will miss Keegan from our screens, and Zack from our Elstree family. He’s a great talent, and we wish him well for the future.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EastEnders (@bbceastenders)

What are fans saying about Zack’s exit?

Fans have been left upset with the soap.

They believe if Zack was going to leave anyway, he should have departed when Tiffany left in December last year.

One wrote: “If he was going to leave why couldn’t they have just given him and Tiff a happy ending? They could have left together.”

“Why didn’t he leave with Tiff then?” questioned someone else.

Another strongly agreed: “WHY DID KEEGAN NOT JUST LEAVE WITH TIFFANY, THEN?”

“I find it strange that the show couldn’t figure out a way for Tiffany and Keegan to leave together,” mused a fourth.

Keegan let Tiff go last year (Credit: BBC)

How will Keegan leave EastEnders?

The soap hasn’t revealed details of Keegan’s departure storyline, but it seems likely he’ll be involved with the upcoming reveal of killer Gray.

Viewers know Gray killed Keegan’s sister Chantelle and Keegan will probably be baying for blood once he knows the truth.

Could Keegan die in a showdown with Gray? Or will he murder Gray and go to prison for his crime?

Or could he go on the run and reunite with ex-wife Tiffany?

Fans know Tiff was keen for a reunion before she left the Square, but her brother Liam meddled and made sure the lovers didn’t reunite.

However they did spend one night together before she departed Walford for good and it was largely rumoured Tiffany was pregnant with his child.

Could the couple get back together and move away to bring up baby Butcher-Baker away from the ghosts of their past?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

