EastEnders fans are predicting Tiffany Butcher-Baker will return to Walford in the future with Keegan’s child.

A few months ago, Keegan and Tiff split after she discovered he slept with her friend Dotty Cotton.

Recently Tiff began dating Aaron Monroe, but in Tuesday’s episode (December 14) she ended things after he snapped at her for picking up his phone.

Tiff then decided she was going to go to Germany with her brother Liam.

Keegan soon went to visit Tiff, giving her the money she put in his fundraiser. However the two ended up kissing and spent the night together.

The next day, both Tiff and Keegan worried if each other felt the same way.

Tiff decided to write Keegan a letter, telling him to meet her by the tube station and if he’s not there by 3pm, she would know he no longer loves her.

However Liam took out the letter just leaving Tiff and Keegan’s signed divorce papers and her half of their jigsaw necklace.

When Keegan opened the letter, he believed that was Tiffany’s way of saying it was over and was left devastated.

EastEnders: Tiffany will return with Keegan’s child, fans predict

Meanwhile, Tiff waited at the tube station and was gutted her husband hadn’t turned up. At 3pm, she left Walford with Liam.

However fans are predicting that Tiff will return one day with Keegan’s child.

I will not be shocked if Tiffany is pregnant in Eastenders, she’s gone now and she’ll back in 20 years saying she has keegans baby🤣🤣🤣 #Eastenders — BAD GAL RIRI 🤸🏿‍♂️🇯🇲 (@__rianicole) December 15, 2021

#EastEnders Of course Keegan & Tiffany slept together… I guess she’s gonna show back up pregnant or with a baby at some point. 😩 — Nk3play2 (@Nk3play2) December 15, 2021

that’s tiffany returning with a child in years to come #eastenders — amy | JU DAY (@stephsfumero) December 14, 2021

Anyone else think Tiffany will come back 2 #EastEnders in a year with Keegan’s baby — Sean ferguson (@crazycatgay02) December 15, 2021

are we just going to ignore the fact, tiff and keegan had *clears throat* before she left? she’ll be back within the next year 🤗👶🏼 #eastenders #tiffgan pic.twitter.com/loSsTxCK1s — eastendersinsta (@eastendersinsta) December 15, 2021

Oh bloody hell my moneys on a Butcher Baker baby bombshell in 9 months time! #EastEnders — Ben Bone (@Spiceyben) December 14, 2021

Hands up who doesn't think maisie will be back one day, with her screen ex hubby's baby in tow? #EastEnders — Al (@alley78) December 14, 2021

Will Tiffany be back?

EastEnders hasn’t confirmed if Tiffany will ever return in the future.

However actress Maisie Smith has hinted she will go back one day.

Speaking on The One Show on Tuesday (December 14) she was asked if the door had been left open and she said: “Always. You never really leave EastEnders and that’s a fact.

“They’ll always find a way to bring you back and I’ll definitely come back.”

