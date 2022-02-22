EastEnders fans have been left divided as the BBC announced the schedule for the soap is changing.

Usually EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.

However from March 7 2022 EastEnders will air on BBC One on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night. All episodes will be on at 7.30pm.

It’s time for a change! From 7th March #EastEnders is moving in the TV schedules. It will air on @BBCOne at 7.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. You can now get your EE fix four days in a row! #EastEnders #News pic.twitter.com/gWBZZtvmfu — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) February 21, 2022

Meanwhile ITV will also be changing their schedule for the soaps.

Coronation Street will move to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.

Emmerdale will move to the 7.30pm slot.

EastEnders fans divided as BBC announces schedule change

EastEnders is moving to 7.30pm. But fans are divided by the change (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Is Gray dead after being hit over the head by Kheerat?

But with Emmerdale and EastEnders both set to be on at 7.30pm Monday to Thursdays, fans have been left divided by the change.

Some don’t like the new schedule plan.

My thought over the soaps #EastEnders and #Emmerdale schedules clashing: This feels like two soaps going up against each other and I blame the BBC executives who greenlit the decision. Whatever happened to soaps supporting each other rather than competing against one another? — Alan (@alanactor123) February 22, 2022

It's a really big mistake moving #Emmerdale + #Corrie in the first place – clashing with #EastEnders. What about us who watch all 3 soaps and just want to watch live (yes LIVE) not having to choose which one to watch on iPlayer/Hub. So disappointed in @itv + @BBC for doing this😢 https://t.co/s7WfIBGJGa — Naja (@2smileyeyes) February 21, 2022

The BBC really dont care about #EastEnders. Absolute suicide going up against Emmerdale 🤬

What happened to the days when Channels & the soaps all had respect for each other. — Jadie Leigh Hollings (@missjadie) February 21, 2022

However others think that it’s a good idea.

Kinda love that the BBC aren’t bowing down to ITV. If they are prepared to directly go up against Emmerdale, it’s surely a sign that they are confident moving forward and are happy with Chris Clenshaw’s vision. Here for it 🙌 #EastEnders — Walford Central (@WalfordCentral) February 21, 2022

#EastEnders is permanently moving its schedule on BBC One. It will air all episodes at 7.30pm on Monday's, Tuesday's, Wednesday's and Thursday's. Something I'm hugely in favour of 🙌 pic.twitter.com/A2zjMwjMI5 — Walford East (@WalfordEast) February 21, 2022

I actually prefer the new schedule. Although I watch both #EastEnders & #Emmerdale I don't mind recording one and then watching the other. I can always watch EE first then ED later. Also there is EE omnibus at the Weeknd for those who choose to watch Emmerdale first #EastEnders — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) February 22, 2022

Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama, BBC Studios, said: “We’re delighted that, from 7 March, there will be new regular time slots for EastEnders on BBC One, and Doctors on BBC Two.

“Both shows have a loyal following; and this new simplified schedule means it’s even easier for viewers to get their fix, as well as being able to watch whenever and wherever they choose on iPlayer.

“A 7pm time slot gives a whole new audience a chance to enjoy drama in Letherbridge; while EastEnders’ new 7.30pm slot begins with a hugely exciting week, as killer Gray is finally exposed…”

Why is ITV changing Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s schedule?

Emmerdale and Corrie’s schedule will also be changing soon (Credit: ITV)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 28-March 4

On ITV the evening news programme will be extended to an hour. This will air from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, with ITV confirming more focus on reporting outside of London.

This change will also be from March.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Until March 7, EastEnders will air Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think about EastEnders new schedule? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.