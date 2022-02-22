Stacey Sharon EastEnders
EastEnders fans divided as BBC announces schedule change

The schedule is changing

By Charlotte Rodrigues
EastEnders fans have been left divided as the BBC announced the schedule for the soap is changing.

Usually EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.

However from March 7 2022 EastEnders will air on BBC One on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night. All episodes will be on at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile ITV will also be changing their schedule for the soaps.

Coronation Street will move to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.

Emmerdale will move to the 7.30pm slot.

EastEnders Tue Feb 22 Whitney anxiously waits for Kheerat to call her
EastEnders is moving to 7.30pm. But fans are divided by the change (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Is Gray dead after being hit over the head by Kheerat?

But with Emmerdale and EastEnders both set to be on at 7.30pm Monday to Thursdays, fans have been left divided by the change.

Some don’t like the new schedule plan.

However others think that it’s a good idea.

Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama, BBC Studios, said: “We’re delighted that, from 7 March, there will be new regular time slots for EastEnders on BBC One, and Doctors on BBC Two.

“Both shows have a loyal following; and this new simplified schedule means it’s even easier for viewers to get their fix, as well as being able to watch whenever and wherever they choose on iPlayer.

“A 7pm time slot gives a whole new audience a chance to enjoy drama in Letherbridge; while EastEnders’ new 7.30pm slot begins with a hugely exciting week, as killer Gray is finally exposed…”

Why is ITV changing Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s schedule?

Coronation Street Stu apologises to Steve
Emmerdale and Corrie’s schedule will also be changing soon (Credit: ITV)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 28-March 4

On ITV the evening news programme will be extended to an hour. This will air from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, with ITV confirming more focus on reporting outside of London.

This change will also be from March.

Until March 7, EastEnders will air Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

