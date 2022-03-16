EastEnders spoilers: Kheerat goes down as he’s double-crossed?

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Kheerat makes a big decision about his future after attacking Gray Atkins.

But it’s not long before it’s revealed something sinister is going on.

Suki and Dotty are determined to stop Kheerat making a huge mistake, but what will they discover as they decide to investigate?

Kheerat is facing a long time in jail (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2022 right here!

EastEnders spoilers: Kheerat’s shock decision

Kheerat’s lawyer pays Suki and Dotty a visit and informs them he has decided to plead guilty.

But Suki isn’t happy with the news and tells the solicitor she must find another way to help Kheerat.

However the legal eagle is resolute this is the best way for him to face less time inside.

But Dotty is suspicious. Something doesn’t feel right to her and she decides to find out exactly what’s going on.

Suki isn’t happy with the solicitor (Credit: BBC)

Dotty helps Kheerat

She asks Sonia for some money, who gives her short shrift.

But after Dotty begs her to help, kind Son eventually relents and agrees to give her the cash.

Dotty then takes the money straight to Eve, who is surprised to be asked for legal advice. She agrees to look into Kheerat’s case though.

And it’s not long before she’s made a shocking find that could change everything…

Dotty pays Eve to help but what will she discover? (Credit: BBC)

What does Eve find out?

As she does some digging Eve makes a worrying discovery about Kheerat’s lawyer.

What has she found out? Is his representation straight down the line and just wants what’s best for her client? Or has she made Kheerat plead guilty for another reason?

Has Kheerat been betrayed by someone he trusts?

Eve offers her advice to Suki, but given their history, will she take it?

Can Eve and Suki free Kheerat? Or is he going down for a long, long time?

Kheerat was on the run (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

Why is Kheerat in prison?

Viewers will remember Kheerat and Gray had a showdown right before Gray’s downfall.

After things turned violent, Kheerat left Gray unconscious and fighting for his life. He then went on the run.

He returned last week and after trying to get involved in saving Chelsea from Gray, Kheerat was arrested.

Suki has been fighting to free her son, but is left furious after Whitney makes a statement to the police which could be pretty damning.

Will Kheerat get out of jail? Or has the Panesar lost another member?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

