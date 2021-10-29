Eve arrived in EastEnders tonight (Friday, October 29) but who is she and who plays her?

Who is Eve in EastEnders?

Eve Unwin is the former cellmate of Stacey Slater.

Stacey was sent to prison earlier this year and shared a cell with with Eve, who had been in prison for a number for years for aggravated assault.

Eve is Stacey’s wife (Credit: BBC)

However Stacey and Eve got married in prison

Stacey told her mum Jean that Eve is a lesbian, however Stacey isn’t. The only reason they got married was to show the probation officers that Eve would have a stable life when released.

Eve turned up at Albert Square and Stacey was thrilled to be reunited with her wife

Who plays Eve in EastEnders?

Eve is played by Heather Peace (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ross Kemp reveals he’s fronting a new game show and fans are divided

Eve is played by actress Heather Peace.

What else has Heather Peace been in?

EastEnders isn’t the first soap Heather has been in.

In 1997, she played Anne Cullen in Emmerdale in 1997 and in 2008 she played Ali in Coronation Street.

She’s also had multiple roles in Doctors and Holby City. In 2006, she played Viv Challoner in Holby’s sister show, Casualty.

Heather in Waterloo Road playing Nikki (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders fans slam soap ‘cliché’ as ‘total man-eater’ Stacey ‘turns bi’

You may also recognise Heather from Waterloo Road, where she played Nikki Boston from 2012 until 2014, The Chase, where she played Fiona and London’s Burning, where she played Sally Fields.

Recently it was announced Waterloo Road would be returning six years after it was axed and Heather admitted she was eyeing a return.

She’s also had roles in Silent Witness, Heartbeat, Ultimate Force and The Bill.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.