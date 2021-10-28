Ex-EastEnders star Ross Kemp has announced he’s hosting a new BBC quiz show.

Called Bridge of Lies, Ross shared the news on Twitter.

And he got a little more than he bargained for when he put a call out for contestants.

Ross Kemp is swapping acting and documentaries for a new BBC quiz show (Credit: Splash News)

What did Ross Kemp say about the new show?

Ross shared a picture of himself on a flyer revealing details of the new show.

It confirmed a move away from acting and hard-hitting documentaries and into quiz shows.

He said: “ALL NEW. Quiz show Bridge of Lies is coming soon to @BBCOne.

“Interested in getting involved? All the details you need are here, get in touch ASAP as filming starts soon.”

The premise of the show was also revealed in the post.

The flyer said: “The Bridge of Lies is a brand-new BBC One daytime quiz show hosted by Ross Kemp.

“Teams compete for cash by crossing an interactive bridge of truths and lies.”

So how did fans react to the news?

It’s fair to say they were divided over the ex-EastEnders star’s career news.

Over on Instagram the comments were lovely, with fans declaring the show “looks good”.

One commented: “Very interesting.”

Meanwhile, another said: “That’s exciting, can’t wait to watch, know it’ll be good.”

However, over on Twitter it was a very different story.

Ross Kemp fans on there bemoaned the commissioning of yet another quiz show, and replied to his post telling him as much.

“That’s all we need, another bloody quiz show!” said one.

Meanwhile, another added: “Bloody hell how many quiz shows are there on telly now!

“It’s getting as bad as cookery shows.”

