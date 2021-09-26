New EastEnders star Heather Peace has revealed she wants to return to Waterloo Road.

The actress will soon join the BBC soap as ex prisoner Eve Unwin, who follows Stacey Slater to the Square after meeting in prison.

But with the news Waterloo Road is returning six years after its axe – she’s got her eye on her own comeback.

Heather Peace played Nikki Boston in Waterloo Road – and wants to return (Credit: BBC)

Who did EastEnders star Heather Peace play in Waterloo Road?

The actress played Nikki Boston from 2011 in the school drama.

Originally head of English, Nikki was promoted to deputy head teacher in 2013 – but then Heather decided to take a break.

Read more: 7 issues Waterloo Road needs to cover when it returns

She said at the time she could return for the 11th series – but the cancellation made that impossible. Until now.

What did she say about a return?

With fans reaching out on Twitter to beg her to return, Heather has said she’s keen.

She tweeted: “Obviously that would be amazing at some point!”

When is Waterloo Road returning and will Heather join?

The new series of Waterloo Road will be set and made in Greater Manchester.

In the original show, the first seven series were set and made in Rochdale.

However in series eight the school moved to Greenock, Scotland and filming was relocated.

In 2019, the entire boxset of the original series was released on BBC iPlayer.

The show has also consistently remained in the top five most-watched shows for young audiences on BBC iPlayer.

Speaking about the show’s revival, Piers Wenger, Director of BBC drama, said: “Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-COVID Britain.

It’s not known if any of the original cast will return for Waterloo Road’s revival (Credit: BBC)

“From the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.

“We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format. Its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama – at a time when audiences across Britain need it most.

“And to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall to Wall on its return.”

Read more: As Waterloo Road returns, what are the old cast members up to now?

It has not been revealed if any of the former cast members will be returning to the show.

The BBC has not yet announced when Waterloo Road will be back on-screens.

However, with Holby City ending next March and the comprehensive school drama replacing it – next spring seems a likely bet.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!