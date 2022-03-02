EastEnders: When does Gray Atkins leave? Does he die?

EastEnders has released a new trailer detailing Gray Atkins‘ downfall and it’s set to be one dramatic week.

With twists and turns, Gray will finally get his comeuppance, but how will it end for the killer?

Is he set to die? Or could he survive and continue terrorising the Square like Meena Jutla is doing over in Emmerdale?

The end is here for Gray (Credit: BBC)

When does Gray Atkins leave EastEnders?

The week beginning March 7 promises high-octane drama and an end to Gray Atkins.

As EastEnders begins a new scheduling pattern, show boss Kate Oates has said: “EastEnders’ new 7.30pm slot begins with a hugely exciting week, as killer Gray is finally exposed…”

But does this mean an exit for Toby-Alexander Smith, who plays Gray?

The soap is keeping tight-lipped on how Gray’s storyline will play out.

However with everyone in the know about his murderous ways now, there’s no way Gray can stick around.

The only chance his story will go beyond next week is if he goes to prison and we see his trial.

That is, if he’s still alive to go on trial…

Chantelle was Gray’s first wife and he killed her (Credit: BBC)

Who has Gray killed in EastEnders?

Solicitor Gray swept Chantelle Atkins off her feet, but behind closed doors violent and controlling Gray made his wife suffer repeatedly and stripped her of all her confidence.

Among his violent acts he broke her arm, forced her to hold her breath under water and often punched her in the stomach, even when she was pregnant with their third child.

When Chantelle finally summoned up the courage to leave him, having fallen for neighbour and boss Kheerat Panesar, Gray caught on to her plan.

An argument in September 2020 led to Chantelle falling and becoming impaled on a knife in the dishwasher. Instead of phoning an ambulance to help Chantelle, who was still alive, Gray left her to die alone and frightened.

He then played the grieving husband to perfection. No one had any idea he was actually a cold-hearted killer…

Until Tina Carter moved in. She had his number and knew he was controlling.

She called him out on it and he hit back – killing her too. He buried her body and it was recently discovered by Phil Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Gray lashed out again when Whitney Dean was planning to leave with boyfriend Kush Kazemi and Gray was determined to have her all to himself.

He followed Kush to the tube station and pushed him in front of an oncoming train.

Will Chelsea meet the same fate as Chantelle? (Credit: BBC)

Does he kill Chelsea?

After months of manipulation and mind games, Gray began physically abusing second wife Chelsea last month.

Next week Gray knows the walls are closing in and he needs to act fast if he wants to get away.

Chelsea is at the hospital with Jordan and Gray calls her, demanding she come home and tells her they’re going away for a while.

Chelsea is suspicious when she can hear Shirley banging on the door on the other end of the phone.

Shirl has heard from Whitney that Gray killed Tina and she is baying for his blood.

Chelsea soon arrives home and finds Gray waiting for her.

She knows everything is at stake and she asks him outright to tell her the truth about everything.

But it might be the last thing she does when it’s clear he’s unable to control his rage

Will help arrive in time for Chelsea? Or will it be too late for her like it was for Chantelle?

Gray is going to get his comeuppance – but will he die? (Credit: BBC)

Does Gray die in EastEnders?

Gray’s ultimate fate remains unknown but it seems very likely he will die.

EastEnders production manager Rona McKendrick told Radio Times there is a “chase sequence”.

The episodes next week mark the first time we’ve seen the new £87million set in action. The space allows for more stunt-like sequences like car chases.

So will that end in a crash and death for Gray?

The new trailer reveals there are multiple residents out to get Gray now they know what he’s done.

But will any of them finish him off before the police catch up with him? Or will his ending be in handcuffs?

Who will finish Gray off? (Credit: BBC)

Who kills Gray?

The list of possible murderers is long!

Shirley Carter

When Shirley finds out from Whitney that Gray killed Tina, she vows to end him.

Shirl tries to bash down Gray’s door, but she doesn’t manage to get inside – yet.

In the trailer she is heard shouting: “You’re a dead man walking.” Will she make good on that threat?

Could she track him down and dish out the same fate he served Tina? Or will Mick stop his mum in time?

Kheerat Panesar

Kheerat is back in the Square next week after going on the run.

He has already almost killed Gray once, could he finish off the job?

He’s determined to get away, but Whitney stops him and begs for help protecting Chelsea.

Kheerat just can’t help rescuing a damsel in distress, but how far will he go?

Could Whitney finish off Gray? (Credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean

Whitney has been determined to bring Gray down for months ever since she worked out he killed Chantelle.

But with the police not interested and only ally Kheerat on the run, Whit has felt lost.

Next week she reveals the truth to Mick and Shirley before having a final showdown with Gray herself.

She’s killed before to protect herself – will she do it again?

Is there anything a mother won’t do for her child? (Credit: BBC)

Karen Taylor

The trailer shows Karen wielding a bat down on someone – is it Gray?

At first next week she believes Gray is totally innocent and protects him as Shirley is hunting him down.

But when Mitch finds out the truth, he’s determined to make Karen see sense.

And when she does, Gray had better watch out…

Keegan Butcher-Baker

Keegan actor Zack Morris is leaving Walford and when his departure was announced Kate Oates revealed: “[Keegan] is soon to take centre stage again as his sister’s killer is unmasked.”

Does “centre stage” mean he’s the one to dish out justice?

Could his exit mean Keegan goes on the run after killing his sister’s murderer?

EastEnders airs next week Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm 8.30pm on BBC One.

