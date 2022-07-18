EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Ben‘s downward spiral is affecting everyone around him and earns him a smack from Zack.

Meanwhile on the BBC soap, Suki makes a move on Eve, but will they go public?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Ben catches Sam out

Sam is in the club with Jonah’s drug dealer, Tez and he gives her a packet of drugs.

Ben spots them and is intrigued.

Ben is taken aback when Phil starts to question him.

To deflect attention, Ben tells him instead to talk to Sam.

2. Zack lashes out

Zack is desperate to get some cash after he learns Rocky is selling his old car.

It isn’t working out though, and when Ben mocks Zack it’s the final straw.

Zack punches Ben to the ground in Peggy’s.

Everyone is stunned as Ben lands on the floor.

Zack leaves and Kat follows with some advice.

But will he listen to what she has to say?

3. Peggy’s raided

Sam is furious with Zack for punching Ben.

Zack defends himself by telling her his suspicions Ben is dealing drugs.

Their discussion is quickly interrupted as the police arrive to raid the club.

But how have they found out?

4. Phil makes it official

Kat is thrilled when Phil gives her a special gift.

Are they back on track?

5. Suki and Eve kiss

Eve supports Suki again and they bond over music.

Suki later invites Eve home and they kiss.

However when they talk about it the next day, Eve is heartbroken Suki is hiding their relationship.

She realises Suki will never come out, so where does this leave them?

6. Shock at the GP opening

It’s the opening of the new GP surgery for the Panesars.

Suki introduces Ash to a journalist, but they’re horrified when she drops a bombshell.

7. Lola and Jay back together?

Lola and Jay make plans to go out again, leaving Honey disappointed.

Drunk Jay pretends to be Lola’s boyfriend to get a bloke off her back.

The pair laugh off their antics the next day, talking about being boyfriend and girlfriend.

But Lexi overhears everything – and gets totally the wrong end of the stick.

8. Jay and Honey over?

Jay explains Lexi’s misunderstanding to Honey, but will she believe him?

9. Karen wants to help

Karen is desperate to help Stuart with his postnatal depression so tells Callum the truth about his brother.

But will Callum be able to do anything?

