EastEnders first look Ben Zack Eve
EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 25-29

Ben's spiral is still causing trouble

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Ben‘s downward spiral is affecting everyone around him and earns him a smack from Zack.

Meanwhile on the BBC soap, Suki makes a move on Eve, but will they go public?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Ben catches Sam out

EastEnders Ben Mitchell looks smug

Sam is in the club with Jonah’s drug dealer, Tez and he gives her a packet of drugs.

Ben spots them and is intrigued.

Ben Mitchell is taken aback when dad Phil starts to question him

Ben is taken aback when Phil starts to question him.

To deflect attention, Ben tells him instead to talk to Sam.

2. Zack lashes out

EastEnders Dotty and Chelsea watch on after angry Zack punches Ben

Zack is desperate to get some cash after he learns Rocky is selling his old car.

It isn’t working out though, and when Ben mocks Zack it’s the final straw.

Kathy Beale leans over Ben Mitchell concerned after he's punched to the ground

Zack punches Ben to the ground in Peggy’s.

Everyone is stunned as Ben lands on the floor.

EastEnders angry Zack is given advice by Kat Slater in the cafe

Zack leaves and Kat follows with some advice.

But will he listen to what she has to say?

3. Peggy’s raided

Sam Mitchell and Zack Hudson look shocked at the police raid

Sam is furious with Zack for punching Ben.

Zack defends himself by telling her his suspicions Ben is dealing drugs.

The police raid Peggy's club

Their discussion is quickly interrupted as the police arrive to raid the club.

But how have they found out?

4. Phil makes it official

EastEnders Kat is thrilled as Phil puts a ring on it

Kat is thrilled when Phil gives her a special gift.

Are they back on track?

5. Suki and Eve kiss

EastEnders Suki looks upset as Eve walks in

Eve supports Suki again and they bond over music.

Suki later invites Eve home and they kiss.

EastEnders Eve is concerned for Suki

However when they talk about it the next day, Eve is heartbroken Suki is hiding their relationship.

She realises Suki will never come out, so where does this leave them?

6. Shock at the GP opening

EastEnders Suki is stunned when the journalist drops a bombshell

It’s the opening of the new GP surgery for the Panesars.

Suki introduces Ash to a journalist, but they’re horrified when she drops a bombshell.

7. Lola and Jay back together?

EastEnders Lola and Jay joke as they pretend to be boyfriend and girlfriend

Lola and Jay make plans to go out again, leaving Honey disappointed.

Drunk Jay pretends to be Lola’s boyfriend to get a bloke off her back.

EastEnders Lexi is questioning on the swing

The pair laugh off their antics the next day, talking about being boyfriend and girlfriend.

But Lexi overhears everything – and gets totally the wrong end of the stick.

8. Jay and Honey over?

EastEnders Jay explains himself to unimpressed Honey

Jay explains Lexi’s misunderstanding to Honey, but will she believe him?

9. Karen wants to help

Karen Taylor convinces worried Callum Highway to reach out to Stuart

Karen is desperate to help Stuart with his postnatal depression so tells Callum the truth about his brother.

But will Callum be able to do anything?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

