EastEnders recently confirmed that Alfie Moon would be returning to Walford after three years away.

But who is Alfie, why did he leave and when is he coming back?

EastEnders: Who is Alfie Moon?

Alfie is the eldest son of Alfred and Cherry Moon.

He was born on March 4 1964 making him 58 years old.

Alfie is the older brother of Spencer Moon and cousin of Michael and Craig Moon.

EastEnders: How many children does Alfie Moon have?

Alfie has two biological sons and a daughter.

He has twins Bert and Ernie with his ex-wife Kat Slater and daughter Cherry Moon with Kat’s cousin, Hayley Slater.

Tommy Moon is the biological son of Kat Slater and Michael Moon, but Alfie has always seen Tommy as his own.

Kat and Alfie

Kat and Alfie have had an on and off relationship for years.

In 2016 Alfie and Kat left Walford with Tommy, Bert and Ernie to find her son Dermott Dolan, aka Luke Slater.

The search for Dermott became a spinoff called Redwater.

Two years later Alfie and Kat were running a bar in Spain, but they had a big argument which led to Alfie leaving with the boys.

He went on to run another bar after their old bar lost a fortune.

Meanwhile Kat returned to Walford.

It was later revealed Kat had cheated on Alfie with Dimitri – his business partner.

When she was in bed with Dimitri, Tommy accidentally caused severe burns to Ernie.

What happened with Hayley and Alfie?

When Alfie was away from Walford, he ended up having a one-night stand with Hayley Slater which resulted in her falling pregnant.

Hayley told Alfie about her pregnancy and he gave her money to have an abortion.

However she didn’t go through with it.

Later Hayley came to Walford and eventually gave birth to a baby girl.

Soon Alfie returned to Walford and he was shocked when he found out the baby was Hayley’s.

He pieced it together and realised Hayley never had an abortion and that the baby was his daughter.

For a while it was kept a secret that Alfie was the father of Hayley’s daughter, and they chose to call their baby Cherry after Alfie’s mum.

Why did Alfie leave?

On Christmas Day 2018, Kat found that Hayley had given Alfie a lock of Chery’s hair as a present.

She realised Alfie was Cherry’s dad and got drunk.

After Alfie tried to attack Kat, Hayley pushed him down the stairs and they thought he had died.

But Alfie had survived and kidnapped Cherry.

He did return their daughter a few days later and Hayley wouldn’t allow him to see her daughter.

After learning Hayley’s decision, Kat allowed Alfie to see to the boys.

Kat and Alfie started to rebuild their relationship, however he made an enemy of Phil Mitchell when he stole money from him.

He left the money for Kat in her wardrobe with a note saying he’d be back, but he never returned.

When is Alfie coming back?

Although Alfie recently made a return via a videocall with Tommy, he won’t be back in Walford till autumn time.

We don’t know what exactly brings him back, but we can imagine his return will cause drama – especially for Phil and Kat, who are now in a relationship.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

