EastEnders has confirmed that Alfie Moon, played by Shane Richie, will be returning to Walford this autumn.

Alfie was last seen back in January 2019 when he fled Albert Square after stealing money from Phil Mitchell. But what brings him back?

How will Kat react to Alfie’s return? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Alfie Moon return

Alfie’s return is set to turn a few heads with his past wrongdoings leaving him at loggerheads with numerous people, especially his ex-wife Kat Slater.

Kat and Alfie’s rollercoaster relationship has been at the heart of many memorable storylines over the years.

But their relationship ended for good in 2018 when Kat discovered Alfie had fathered a child with her cousin Haley Slater.

As the past quickly caught up on him, he fled Walford in 2019. But he made an enemy of Phil Mitchell in the process.

So what brings Alfie back to Walford after over three years away?

Alfie is coming back to Walford but viewers should keep their eyes peeled in the coming days for a clue of what’s to happen…

Alfie is coming back to Walford (Credit: BBC)

Shane Richie speaking on Alfie’s return

Speaking about returning to EastEnders, Shane Richie said: “It’s an absolute honour and privilege to be asked back to my TV home of Albert Square.

“I’m looking forward to catching up with some old cast mates and meeting some new ones.

“The new exec producer Chris Clenshaw has been instrumental in wanting to bring Alfie Moon back with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no? I can’t wait.”

Chris Clenshaw added: “Shane Richie created one of the most iconic, loveable and most memorable characters in soap, and to welcome him back to Walford is an absolute pleasure.

“A lot’s happened since Alfie’s been away from the Square, but wherever his floral shirts go you can expect fun, frolics and, of course, the off porky-pie.

“We’re over the moon to have him home.”

We don’t know what brings him back to Walford. But how will Kat react to his return?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

