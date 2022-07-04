EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Kat and Sharon really are at war. But can they make it up?

Meanwhile on the BBC soap Ben is arrested after Peter calls the police, but whose side will Kathy take?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Kat and Sharon at war

Sharon checks in on Kat after the previous evening’s shocking events.

However, the two women struggle to remain civil and a huge argument breaks out.

2. Ballum back on?

Callum extends an olive branch to Ben, who contemplates telling him the truth about Lewis.

However just as Ben starts to talk, an incident leaves Callum furious once more.

3. Peter and Kathy clash over Ben

The police arrive to update Peter they’ve not got very far with finding his attacker.

Kathy tries to make things up to Peter and prove that she loves him.

But Peter’s left hurt when Kathy soon rushes off to support Ben again.

More EastEnders spoilers

4. Peter and Dana caught out

Passion rises between Peter and Dana at Walford East.

But as they rip each other’s clothes off, they are spotted – by who?

5. Kathy tries to build bridges

Kathy organises a games’ night to celebrate Rocky’s birthday and attempt to get Ben and Peter talking again.

Rocky and Harvey get in the spirit of things.

But Ben doesn’t want to join in any games.

He soon realises the party is about him and it makes him uncomfortable.

As tensions flare, Ben and Peter have a huge argument.

Ben has some upsetting words before he drops a bombshell…

6. Ben arrested in EastEnders spoilers

Kathy is shocked when the police arrive to arrest Ben.

Peter has reported him for the assault.

Kathy tries to talk Peter round, but he refuses to back down.

Taking matters into her own hands, Kathy gives the police a statement and tries to cover for Ben. Will it work?

7. Sam and Zack grow closer

Sam offers Zack some words of encouragement when she sees him feeling sorry for himself over Nancy.

It’s not long before she’s flirting with him in the bar.

8. Kim makes it right

Kim has broken Howie’s toe and she tries to make it right by cooking him a meal.

