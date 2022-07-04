EastEnders Ben Kathy Sharon
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 11-15

Ben is arrested

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Kat and Sharon really are at war. But can they make it up?

Meanwhile on the BBC soap Ben is arrested after Peter calls the police, but whose side will Kathy take?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Kat and Sharon at war

EastEnders Kat and Sharon face off

Sharon checks in on Kat after the previous evening’s shocking events.

However, the two women struggle to remain civil and a huge argument breaks out.

2. Ballum back on?

Ben Mitchell looks unsure

Callum extends an olive branch to Ben, who contemplates telling him the truth about Lewis.

However just as Ben starts to talk, an incident leaves Callum furious once more.

3. Peter and Kathy clash over Ben

EastEnders Kathy, Peter and Rocky listen as the police update them on Peter's assault case

The police arrive to update Peter they’ve not got very far with finding his attacker.

Kathy tries to make things up to Peter and prove that she loves him.

Kathy Beale worries after the police visit in EastEnders

But Peter’s left hurt when Kathy soon rushes off to support Ben again.

4. Peter and Dana caught out

EastEnders Dana smiles seductively at half-dressed Peter

Passion rises between Peter and Dana at Walford East.

But as they rip each other’s clothes off, they are spotted – by who?

5. Kathy tries to build bridges

EastEnders Kathy talks to Rocky with her hand on her hip

Kathy organises a games’ night to celebrate Rocky’s birthday and attempt to get Ben and Peter talking again.

Rocky and Harvey get in the spirit of things.

Ben Mitchell looks uninterested in games' night

But Ben doesn’t want to join in any games.

He soon realises the party is about him and it makes him uncomfortable.

Peter Beale is annoyed with his arms folded in EastEnders

As tensions flare, Ben and Peter have a huge argument.

Ben has some upsetting words before he drops a bombshell…

6. Ben arrested in EastEnders spoilers

Ben Mitchell is handcuffed by police in EastEnders

Kathy is shocked when the police arrive to arrest Ben.

Peter has reported him for the assault.

EastEnders Peter is resolute despite Kathy's attempts to talk to him

Kathy tries to talk Peter round, but he refuses to back down.

Taking matters into her own hands, Kathy gives the police a statement and tries to cover for Ben. Will it work?

7. Sam and Zack grow closer

Zack Hudson and Sam Mitchell flirt in Peggy's

Sam offers Zack some words of encouragement when she sees him feeling sorry for himself over Nancy.

It’s not long before she’s flirting with him in the bar.

8. Kim makes it right

EastEnders Howie sits on the sofa in pain as Kim tries to make it up to him

Kim has broken Howie’s toe and she tries to make it right by cooking him a meal.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

