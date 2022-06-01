EastEnders: How old are Zack Hudson and Jada Lennox? How old are the actors?

EastEnders teen Jada Lennox attempted to kiss Zack Hudson in last night’s episode (Tuesday, May 31 2022).

Zack rejected Jada’s kiss but she later told Zack’s sister, Sharon, that Zack tried to kiss her.

But how old are Zack and Jada, who plays them and how old are the actors?

Jada and Zack live at Sharon’s house (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for June 6-10

EastEnders: What is Zack and Jada’s connection?

Jada first appeared in EastEnders last year after baby Alyssa was left on Sharon’s doorstep.

Jada revealed to Sharon she was Alyssa’s mother and her father was Sharon’s son Dennis Rickman Jr.

Dennis and Jada slept together and she fell pregnant when they were around 13.

Dennis died during the soap’s 35th anniversary boat accident and never got to meet his daughter.

Zack being Sharon’s half-brother, makes him Dennis’s uncle and Alyssa’s great uncle.

Jada currently lives with Sharon, Zack and Martin at Sharon’s house.

Who plays Zack Hudson and Jada Lennox in EastEnders?

Zack Hudson is played by actor James Farrar.

Jada is played by Kelsey Calladine-Smith.

Jada tried to kiss Zack (Credit: BBC)

How old are Zack and Jada in EastEnders?

Zack’s exact age has never been revealed. He is currently dating Nancy Carter, who is 28, so it’s believed he is around the same age as Nancy.

Meanwhile Jada is 16.

How old are James Farrar and Kelsey Calladine-Smith?

James was born on June 19 1987. This makes him 34 and he will turn 35 later this month.

Meanwhile Kelsey was born on February 17, 2005, making her 17 in real life.

Jada tells Sharon that Zack tried to kiss her (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Jada and Zack?

After Zack rejected Jada for a kiss, she told Sharon that Zack made a move on her.

But what will Sharon do?

In this week’s scenes, Sharon is furious and kicks a confused Zack out of the house.

Meanwhile Nancy shares some harsh words to Zack and questions his involvement in the business.

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Have you been watching EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.