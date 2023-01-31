EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 6-9

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal more heartbreak for Whitney as she tries to come to terms with the news about her baby.

Also, there’s a battle between the Panesars and the Mitchells.

And will Sonia choose new lodger Jed over Reiss?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Whitney struggles with her tragic baby news

Whitney is reeling from the news that her unborn baby has health problems.

But for once, it’s Zack – himself struggling with his own HIV diagnosis – who steps up.

He convinces Whitney to visit the hospital for more tests.

Meanwhile, Zack has started taking his medication, but he hasn’t been truthful with Whitney about his diagnosis

And while the parents-to-be are at the hospital, he starts to suffer side effects from the medicine.

Later, Zack is struggling with all the stress.

He pours his heart out to a worried Sharon, but he still can’t bring himself to tell her he has HIV.

Instead, Zack reveals all about the baby’s diagnosis.

Will he tell his sister the truth?

2. Lola’s shocked to come face to face with her mum

Lola is horrified when she is called into Lexi’s school to speak to her teacher.

She’s shocked when she’s told that an unknown adult has attacked Lexi’s friend Maisie for picking on Lexi about Lola’s health.

Lola’s concerned that her online posts about her brain tumour are to blame.

She starts to worry about her family’s safety.

Later when she’s at the salon, Lola’s stunned when she discovers ‘Nicola’ is her mum.

With all the stress taking its toll on Lola’s health, she’s emotional when mum Emma turns up on her doorstep and Lola makes a shocking discovery about her past.

Can she accept this latest truth bombshell?

3. Sonia’s new lodger makes his mark!

Sonia’s delighted when new lodger Jed moves in.

He proves an instant hit with the neighbours.

Everyone in Walford is pleased when Jed starts a community text group.

He seems a perfect addition to Albert Square.

But Reiss is jealous of how quickly Jed has settled in.

And when Reiss heads to Sonia’s, he’s shocked by what he sees!

Meanwhile, Sonia’s getting to know her free-spirited friend.

But is Reiss right to be worried about what his intentions are?

Sonia reassures Reiss that he’s got nothing to worry about with Jed.

Reiss manages to convince her that perhaps he’s not the best lodger for her after all.

Will Sonia get rid of Jed, because he makes Reiss uncomfortable?

Or will Reiss be getting his marching orders?

4. Phil and Nish make a deal

Now he’s settled into life in Walford, Nish Panesar is keen to expand his business empire.

He immediately annoys wife Suki, by poking around in her contacts, then heads off to speak to Phil Mitchell.

But tensions soon start to rise as the men discuss a business deal.

Back home, Suki warns Nish to stay away from the Mitchells. But he ignores her and instead gets Vinny involved in his plan…

The next day, Vinny and Nish go behind Suki’s back and start a war with the Mitchells.

Phil is furious and storms into the Panesars’ house to accuse Nish.

Suki gives her husband an alibi but she’s rattled when later the Minute Mart is destroyed.

Suki confronts Nish about his involvement and the pair have a blazing row.

Having overheard their tense exchange, Eve goes to help Suki clear up the mess made in the Minute Mart.

But what is Eve’s role in Nish’s plans to build his empire?

Later, Kat and Phil arrive at the Panesars’ for a lunch to celebrate the beginning of a new business deal.

Is this the beginning of a beautiful new partnership between the Mitchells and the Panesars or is it war?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

