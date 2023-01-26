Soaps

EastEnders fans stunned by Patsy Kensit’s appearance as she makes debut on the soap

Patsy made her EastEnders debut in last night's episode

By Joel Harley

Fans of EastEnders were left stunned by Patsy Kensit’s appearance following her debut on the soap last night.

Patsy, who is 54 years old, plays Lola Pearce’s estranged mum, Emma Harding.

Emma arrived on the scene as Jay Brown and Lola were preparing to tie the knot.

She met with Billy Mitchell, who had tracked her down as a wedding surprise for Lola.

Patsy’s EastEnders debut had fans reacting with shock at the actress’s ‘fabulous’ looks and youthful appearance.

Patsy Kensit on the set of EastEnders
Patsy Kensit made her EastEnders debut in last night’s episode (Credit: BBC)

Fans express shock at ‘fabulous’ Patsy Kensit

Following Patsy‘s appearance on the episode, viewers praised her looks on social media.

Many thought that she looked amazing – saying that she looked ten years younger.

“I don’t know what work Patsy Kensit has had done – she looks fabulous,” wrote one fan.

“Patsy Kensit looks wonderful on EastEnders. I hope Lola and Jay get married. What a way to end the episode,” said another.

“Patsy Kensit looks absolutely incredible,” said another viewer.

“Patsy Kensit looks stunning,” a fourth fan agreed.

Patsy made her debut last night (Credit: BBC)

Who is Emma Harding on EastEnders?

Last night’s episode saw Billy successfully track down Lola’s mum, Emma.

As a surprise for Lola, Billy asked her to attend their wedding.

However, Emma refused.

Jay was furious to learn that Billy had gone behind Lola’s back to find Emma.

But will Emma have a change of heart?

Will Emma and star Patsy Kensit be sticking around in Walford?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Guess What? Lola's Getting MARRIED!! 🎉💍 | Next Time | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

EastEnders Lola Pearce Patsy Kensit

Trending Articles

Eamonn Holmes looking confused on GB News and Prince Andrew looking upset
Prince Andrew latest: Eamonn Holmes brands public silence over Eugenie’s baby news ‘cruel’
Meghan Markle speaking, Piers Morgan looking cross
Piers Morgan demands Meghan Markle and Harry showdown as he issues warning
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield posing at events, Kim Woodburn on This Morning
This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield branded ‘high and mighty’ by Kim Woodburn
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez on Loose Women
Gemma Atkinson shames troll who suggests new baby isn’t fiancé Gorka’s
Holly Willoughby and Helen on This Morning
This Morning: ITV viewers call out guest over her ‘very short’ dress
Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King on Go Local series
Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King make big announcement