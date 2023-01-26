EastEnders fans stunned by Patsy Kensit’s appearance as she makes debut on the soap

Fans of EastEnders were left stunned by Patsy Kensit’s appearance following her debut on the soap last night.

Patsy, who is 54 years old, plays Lola Pearce’s estranged mum, Emma Harding.

Emma arrived on the scene as Jay Brown and Lola were preparing to tie the knot.

She met with Billy Mitchell, who had tracked her down as a wedding surprise for Lola.

Patsy’s EastEnders debut had fans reacting with shock at the actress’s ‘fabulous’ looks and youthful appearance.

Patsy Kensit made her EastEnders debut in last night’s episode (Credit: BBC)

Fans express shock at ‘fabulous’ Patsy Kensit

Following Patsy‘s appearance on the episode, viewers praised her looks on social media.

Many thought that she looked amazing – saying that she looked ten years younger.

“I don’t know what work Patsy Kensit has had done – she looks fabulous,” wrote one fan.

#Eastenders I dont know what work Patsy Kensit has had done she looks fabulous — Mark Hare (@MarkHar47408074) January 25, 2023

“Patsy Kensit looks wonderful on EastEnders. I hope Lola and Jay get married. What a way to end the episode,” said another.

#PatsyKensit look wonderful on #EastEnders Melanie. I hope Lola and Jay get married. What a way to end the episode. — Nancy Hovhanesian (@GHovhanesian) January 26, 2023

“Patsy Kensit looks absolutely incredible,” said another viewer.

Patsy kensit looks absolutely incredible #EastEnders — Daisy 💗bobby beale fan acc (@AdoreBobbyBeale) January 25, 2023

“Patsy Kensit looks stunning,” a fourth fan agreed.

Patsy Kensit looks stunning 🔥🔥🔥#EastEnders — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) January 25, 2023

Patsy made her debut last night (Credit: BBC)

Who is Emma Harding on EastEnders?

Last night’s episode saw Billy successfully track down Lola’s mum, Emma.

As a surprise for Lola, Billy asked her to attend their wedding.

However, Emma refused.

Jay was furious to learn that Billy had gone behind Lola’s back to find Emma.

But will Emma have a change of heart?

Will Emma and star Patsy Kensit be sticking around in Walford?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

