Patsy Kensit will appear in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday January 25, 2023), sharing her first scene with Perry Fenwick as Billy tracks down Lola’s mum.

However, this isn’t the first soap that Patsy has starred in.

Who is Patsy Kensit? Who does she play in EastEnders? Where have you seen her before?

Patsy is set to join EastEnders (Credit: ITV)

Who is Patsy Kensit?

Patsy Kensit is an English actress and singer.

She started acting from the age of four.

She later also started singing, joining the rock band, Eighth Wonder when she was 14.

Patsy will be making her Albert Square tonight (Credit: BBC)

Who does Patsy Kensit play in EastEnders?

Patsy Kensit will play the role of Lola’s mum, Emma Harding, in EastEnders.

Recently, Lola decided that she’d like to track down her mum before she died of cancer.

However, she then changed her mind.

Going behind Lola’s back, Billy set out on a quest to find Lola’s mum for her.

Phil found the contact details for Emma and handed them to Billy.

Now, in Patsy’s first scenes on the soap, Billy turns up at Emma’s workplace.

On Lola’s wedding day, Billy explains to Emma who he is and asks her to come to her daughter’s wedding.

After the wedding day, Emma turns up in Walford and spots Lexi upset.

She gives her some words of support at the playground before booking an appointment at the salon with Lola.

However, when Lola’s health takes a turn for the worst, Denise has to takeover the appointment.

Emma then finds out about Lola’s videos and is shocked.

Will Emma and Lola get to know each other before its too late?

Patsy has starred in Emmerdale and Holby City (Credit: ITV)

What else has Patsy Kensit been in?

Patsy Kensit started acting from an early age and has since gone on to star in some well-known TV programmes and films.

Patsy has starred in The Great Gatsby, The Blue Bird, Casualty, Tina and Bobby, Agatha Raisin and McDonald and Dodds, to name just a few of her appearances.

She also is famous for being a member of the band Eighth Wonder, with the band being known for their songs Stay with Me and Cross my Heart.

Most notably, Patsy is known for her roles in Emmerdale and Holby City.

Patsy played Sadie King in Emmerdale (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Who did Patsy Kensit play in Emmerdale?

Patsy Kensit played the role of Sadie King in Emmerdale between 2004 and 2006.

Sadie was the wife of Jimmy King.

Sadie was known for hating Charity Dingle, trying to stop her from becoming Tom King’s wife.

Jimmy and Sadie started to fall out of love, and eventually wanted a divorce after Sadie started taking contraception injections behind Jimmy’s back and had an affair with Robert Sugden.

Sadie gate-crashed Charity and Tom’s wedding with some incriminating photos of Charity.

However, Charity soon got her own back when she started sleeping with Jimmy and recorded him revealing the truth about Sadie’s plan to destroy her.

During her time in the Dales, Sadie also had romantic connections to the likes of Cain Dingle, Matthew King and Alasdair Sinclair.

All Sadie cared about was money.

Before her exit, Sadie wanted to get revenge on the Kings after they left her with nothing.

She and Cain planned to kidnap Tom King but the plan backfired and Cain took £2million from Tom whilst Sadie left the village without a penny.

Patsy played Faye Morton in Holby City (Credit: BBC)

Who did Patsy Kensit play in Holby City?

Patsy played the role of Faye Morton in Holby City.

Faye was a nurse that appeared in the medical drama between 2007-2010.

Faye entered Holby as a Ward Sister, with a mysterious past.

She had two husbands who had died, with the nurse’s third husband, James, dying in suspicious circumstances in Dubai before starting her job at Holby.

During her time as a nurse, Faye formed romantic relationships with Sam Strachan, Joseph Byrne and Linden Cullen.

She was never far from the drama, being shot in the back with a crossbow, grieving the death of her son, who died from a mistake during surgery, and watching her partner Linden die protecting her from a fight with a heroin-addict.

After this, Faye spent some time in a psychiatric ward.

Faye left the ward in 2010 to move to France, but Patsy Kensit returned to the role briefly for the show’s 20th anniversary in 2019 for a one-off episode.

Patsy was married to Liam Gallagher (Credit: BBC)

What is Patsy Kensit’s connection to Liam Gallagher?

Patsy Kensit has been married four times.

She has been married to Dan Donovan, Jeremy Healy, Jim Kerr and Liam Gallagher.

Patsy was married to Oasis star, Liam between 1997-2000.

She now likes to keep her love life private.

However it was recently reported Patsy got engaged for a fifth time!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

