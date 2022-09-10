Emmerdale icon ‘engaged for fifth time after just five weeks’

Emmerdale icon Patsy Kensit is engaged for the fifth time, according to reports.

The four-times married actress is said to have only known her new fiancé for five weeks.

Patsy, who has previously suggested she would never get married again, has not yet commented on the reports.

Sadie King made quite the entrance when she arrived in Emmedale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale icon Patsy Kensit engaged

Patsy, who played Sadie King in Emmerdale, is said to be dating property tycoon Patrick Cassidy.

He reportedly popped the question on Tuesday night.

A friend of the star told The Sun: “This has been a complete whirlwind romance.

“Both Patsy and Patrick are smitten, and it just feels very right.

“He popped the question at Scott’s in London on Tuesday, and after she celebrated they took over the bar at the nearby Connaught hotel and bought the whole room Cristal champagne.

“They’ve only officially been together a matter of weeks but Patsy is going with her heart.”

David Hahn, Patsy’s agent told Entertainment Daily! he “can’t deny nor confirm Patsy’s engagement. Patsy is very happy at the moment and has led me to thank you for asking after her.”

Emmerdale icon Patsy Kensit is reportedly engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else has Patsy Kensit been married to?

The 54-year-old’s first marriage was to musician Dan Donovan, which ended in 1991.

She then married musician Jim Kerr and together they had son, James. Their union lasted from 1992 until 1996.

She walked down the aisle for a third time with Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher in 1997. They had son, Lennon, now 21, but divorced in 2000.

Her fourth marriage was to DJ Jeremy Healy and that only lasted a year from 2009 until 2010.

It will be the fifth marriage for Patsy (Credit: ITV)

Patsy ‘done with marriage’

When she appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, Patsy claimed she didn’t want to marry again.

“I’m a hopeless romantic,” she shared.

“But I don’t think I will ever get married again – I think I’ve ruined the sanctity of it.”

Earlier this year she told a podcast she only counts the fathers of her children as “significant” marriages.

“I can’t change the rules of the law,” she said. “[But] I was with Jim, and Lennon’s dad for years, so I kind of count them as my two marriages.”

She added: “I feel that those were the really significant relationships and very, very deep and wonderful in so many ways.”

