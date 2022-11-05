EastEnders finally casts dying Lola Pearce’s mum – and she’s a soap legend

The mother of EastEnders character Lola Pearce is set to finally be revealed as part of an emotional storyline, it’s been claimed.

The hairdresser, played by actress Danielle Harold, is suffering from a brain tumour.

And this week she was given the devastating news that it was incurable and that she will die.

EastEnders has signed up soap legend Patsy Kensit to play Emma, the other of Lola Pearce (Credit: Splash)

EastEnders: Mother of Lola Pearce finally revealed

Lola’s boyfriend Jay Brown, ex Ben Mitchell and grandfather Billy Mitchell all vowed to be there every step of the way for her.

But now it can be revealed that her long-lost mother Emma will be arriving in Walford for her daughter.

And bosses have signed up soap legend Patsy Kensit to play her.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Bosses are thrilled they have managed to get Patsy for this role.

“She’s a great actress and is about to play a part in one of their biggest current storylines.”

It’s claimed she’ll start filming later this month, with the scenes airing around Christmas time.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Patsy’s a soap legend

Patsy is no stranger to soapland.

She has previously starred in Emmerdale as iconic villain Sadie King.

And she had a stint in Holby City as nurse Faye Morton.

Actress Patsy has also made no secret about the fact she has wanted to appear in EastEnders for years.

In 2019 she told the Radio Times: “I’d love to do EastEnders, my father was involved in organised crime in the East End, so I grew up around villains and that kind of backdrop.

“I can pull a pint and say: ‘You’re barred.’”

She added: “I’d like to play a really strong matriarch. I’ve got a good bit of energy, so I’d like to go out with a real bang and play someone like that.”

Lola was given the heartbreaking news she will die this week in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Where has Emma, mum of Lola Pearce, been?

In the soap, Emma abandoned Lola when she was only three, and has never been seen on screen before.

Dan, Billy’s son with Julie Perkins, died before his birth parents could meet him.

However, they did meet Lola – and she was brought to live with Billy as a teenager.

But now that Lola is dying, it is believed her mum will be tracked down so they can reunite.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2022 right here!

Lola actress Danielle is set to leave the soap following the storyline which will mirror the death of The Wanted’s Tom Parker.

According to the newspaper: “Producers discussed the effect that Tom’s tragic story had on the nation and plan to replicate the emotions in Albert Square.”

Tom died in March aged just 33.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.