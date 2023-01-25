In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Lola will reveal the truth about her illness to her daughter.

As viewers will know, Lola was diagnosed with a brain tumour back in October.

And after being told by the doctors that her illness is terminal, Lola has been making the most of the little time she has left.

Lola has been trying her best to protect her daughter, Lexi, from the heartbreaking truth.

However, she decides that it’s finally time to tell her daughter that she is dying.

Lola tells Lexi that she’s dying (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola tells Lexi she’s dying

EastEnders is set to air an emotional scene between Lola and her daughter Lexi, as Lola braces herself to tell Lexi the truth.

Lexi is aware that Lola has a brain tumour but she doesn’t know that it is actually terminal and that Lola is dying.

As Lola’s health continues to deteriorate, she decides to finally be honest with Lexi and tell her the tragic news.

The news crushes Lexi, but instead of crying, she lashes out at her mum for lying to her.

Furious with Lola, Lexi demands to go back to school.

Emma offers some kind words to her granddaughter in the playground (Credit: BBC)

Lexi meets Lola’s mum, Emma

After school, Emma, approaches Lexi in the playground.

Emma is Lola’s long lost mother, who abandoned her daughter when she was only three.

Emma has been lurking in Albert Square after discovering that her daughter, Lola is living there.

When she discovers Lexi in the playground looking upset, she offers some comforting words to her granddaughter, who is oblivious that she’s Lola’s mother.

She then heads to Fox & Hair, where she books an appointment for tomorrow and asks for Lola, specifically.

But why does Emma want to meet with Lola? Will she reveal her true identity?

