EastEnders spoilers: Suki arrested for murder

Latest EastEnders spoilers for next week have revealed that Suki will be arrested for murder. This comes after the police questioned her over Ranveer’s death.

Now a suspect in the case, the police arrest her for the crime.

Will Suki go to prison for a crime she didn’t commit?

Read our EastEnders spoilers below to find out.

EastEnders spoilers reveal that Suki will be arrested by the police (Credit: BBC)

The police call in on the surgery

The week begins with the Panesars in a state of upheaval.

The police arrive at the surgery with questions for Ravi and Nina.

DS Manners reveals that there are discrepancies in their statements.

What will the police find?

At home, Suki and Kheerat walk in to find Nish preparing a meal.

However, their family time is suddenly interrupted.

As the police arrive at the home, they arrest Suki for Ranveer’s murder.

The police question Suki at the station (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Suki under arrest

The Panesars fret as the police question Suki again.

The police have already dragged Suki in once over the crime.

What fresh evidence have they found to warrant Suki’s arrest?

Kheerat points the finger at a conspicuously absent Ravi.

As the police search Suki’s house, Nina heads to the surgery.

There she finds Ash, who breaks down out of worry that she is about to lose her mum.

Is Suki going to jail?

Can she clear her name?

Suki lashed out at Ranveer, but doesn’t know she didn’t actually kill him (Credit: BBC)

Who killed Ranveer?

Ranveer was an old friend of the Panesar family.

Suki fought back as Ranveer attempted to rape her, hitting him over the head with a clock.

With Ranveer unconscious and unresponsive, Suki thought that she had killed him.

However, Ravi actually killed his father.

While helping Suki, he had discovered that Ranveer was still alive.

And it was Ravi who delivered the killing blow, hitting Ranveer over the head with the same clock.

He then cut up his father’s body, put it into a suitcase and threw it into a river.

However, he let Suki think that she had killed Ranveer – a crime for which she may ultimately go to prison.

