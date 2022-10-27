EastEnders spoilers: Suki hauled in by the police after Ranveer’s body is found

In the latest set of EastEnders spoilers, there is a shock arrest as the police haul Suki Panesar in for questioning over Ranveer’s murder.

However, it was actually Ravi who killed Ranveer.

He has attempted to trick Suki into thinking that she did it.

This came after Suki knocked Ranveer unconscious in self-defence, after he attempted to sexually assault her.

Ravi actually killed Ranveer while helping clean the crime scene.

Will Suki take the fall for Ranveer’s murder?

She thinks she killed Ranveer – but Suki is actually innocent (Credit: BBC)

Suki confronts Ravi

The week begins with Suki ignoring Eve.

As she berates Ravi for his fight with Kheerat, he reveals that Nina has reported Ranveer missing.

Later, Suki is shocked when Kheerat tells her that the family now knows the real reason Nish was in prison.

As their argument continues, Suki reveals her truth.

What does she tell him?

Kheerat tells Suki that he knows why Nish was in prison (Credit: BBC)

Later, Eve is surprised when Suki turns up at her door – while Kheerat watches from afar.

Then, Suki meets with Nish and they bond over the loss of Jags.

Elsewhere, Nina and Ravi worry that Suki may confess.

If so, their plans to steal Ranveer’s money will be ruined.

They are interrupted when the police arrive on the scene.

The police tell them that a body has been found – and they believe it to be Ranveer.

Suki tells Kheerat that Ranveer has been found dead (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: News of Ranveer’s death begins to spread

Later, Ravi tells Nish and Suki that the police have classed Ranveer’s death as murder.

When she sees Eve and Kheerat, Suki tells them that Ranveer has been found dead.

Later, she receives a phone call from the police, who want to speak to her about Ranveer’s murder.

Will Suki’s arrest ruin Nina and Ravi’s plan to steal Ranveer’s money? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: The police question Suki

At the station, Suki holds herself together under police questioning.

Eve questions whether Suki might really be the murderer.

Could Suki take the fall for Ranveer’s murder?

