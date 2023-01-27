Reiss arrived in EastEnders as a distant relative of Dot’s, first appearing as the Square said goodbye to Dot at her funeral.

Last night (Thursday January 26, 2023), Reiss vowed to help Sonia with her inheritance tax despite previously telling her that he couldn’t do anything.

Now, EastEnders fans are loving Reiss and are demanding that he stays, plus pleading with the soap not to make him evil.

Reiss is an awkward yet loveable character (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss has feelings for Sonia

Reiss is the great-nephew of Dot Branning.

He first arrived in Walford to pay his respects to Dot after she passed away.

This week, after learning that she must pay an inheritance tax on Dot’s house, Sonia turned to Reiss for help.

However, he told her that he couldn’t help her.

Yesterday, Reiss changed his mind and decided to help Sonia, going full on “Martin Lewis.”

He revealed that Sonia didn’t need to pay the tax due to a legal loophole.

This meant that Sonia could stay in the house.

Celebrating the news, Sonia and Reiss joined each other in a music session, blowing into their trumpets.

Afterwards, the pair shared a bottle of fizz with Sonia asking Reiss if she could kiss him.

Reiss shared a very quick kiss with Sonia before rushing off, awkwardly saying “toodle-pip” as he took off.

Fans are loving Reiss’ humorous yet loveable personality.

EastEnders fans want Reiss to be a permanent resident in The Square (Credit: BBC)

Fans love Reiss and beg for him to stay in Walford

Fans are loving watching Reiss’ relationship with Sonia pan out and are begging for him to stay in Walford for good.

One fan wrote: “They should make Reiss a permanent character. We might as well, we’ve lost a lost of characters on the show…”

They should make Reiss a permanent character.

We might as well, we’ve lost a lot of characters on the show…#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/jfJHdWIUi2 — Mel (@melvinjtk) January 26, 2023

Sonia and Reiss are great! Please don’t make him evil or anything like that #EastEnders — ‎‏Josh (@sharonsstacey) January 26, 2023

I love Reiss! And we needed this light relief with all the tragic Lola stuff going on 💔 another brilliant episode 👏👏👏 #EastEnders https://t.co/xoHdiWia5A — Sarah Dee (@SarahxMxDee) January 26, 2023

Another viewer commented: “Sonia and Reiss are great! Please don’t make him evil or anything like that.”

A third fan tweeted: “I love Reiss! And we need this light relief with all the tragic Lola stuff going on. Another brilliant episode.”

A final EastEnders viewer noted: “Reiss and Sonia have wonderful chemistry.”

Do you love Reiss?

Will Reiss stick around? (Credit: BBC)

Will Reiss stay in Walford?

Reiss has been all over the place, telling Sonia that he can’t help her one minute and then rushing into her house to save the day the next.

He’s made it clear that he’s never had many “liaisons” before but could his connection with Sonia give him a reason to let his guard down and stick around?

Will Reiss and Sonia become an item?

Will Reiss stay in Walford?

We sure do hope so!

