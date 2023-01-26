EastEnders spoilers tonight: Lola drops bombshell on Jay at the wedding

In EastEnders spoilers tonight, Lola drops a bombshell on Jay at their wedding.

But what will she tell him?

Will the wedding go ahead?

And, in other EastEnders spoilers tonight, Ricky prepares to leave Walford as Sam attends Ricky Jr.’s police interview.

But will she leave Walford with Ricky and Scarlett?

Meanwhile, Sonia and Reiss grow closer as they try to find a way for her to keep Dot’s house.

Elsewhere, Kim gets Bernie a trial shift at the cafe.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Will Lola break jay’s heart? (Credit: BBC)

Lola drops a wedding bombshell on Jay

It’s the day of Jay and Lola’s wedding.

Jay waits nervously for Lola to arrive at the registry office.

But when Lola does arrive, she tells Jay that she wants a word with him.

But what will she say to him?

Will Jay and Lola manage to tie the knot, or is Lola about to tell him it’s all off after her revelation to Kim she couldn’t marry him?

Jay and best man nervously await Lola’s arrival (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sam has a decision to make

Jack and Ricky Jr. arrive at the police station for his interview.

When Sam arrives to support her son, she sees Jack lose his temper at the DC in charge.

Sam sits with Ricky Jr. in the interview, and he’s glad to have her at his side.

Meanwhile, back in Walford, Ricky is worried that he will miss his flight because of Sam’s lateness.

When she finally arrives, Ricky hurries her to get moving.

Will Sam leave Walford with Ricky and Scarlett?

Reiss and Sonia meet to discuss Dot’s house… but is there more to their relationship? (Credit: BBC)

Sonia and Reiss grow closer

Reiss apologises to Sonia and tells her that he didn’t mean to ghost her.

They sit down together and look over the inheritance tax to see if Sonia can keep Dot’s house.

Later, Sonia makes a move on Reiss.

How will Reiss respond?

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Bernie finds a new calling in life

Kim manages to get Bernie a trial shift at the café.

Bernie is excited to start work on Monday alongside Kathy and Rocky.

Will it be everything she hoped?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

