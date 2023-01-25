Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday January 25, 2023), saw Lola and Jay get ready for their wedding.

However, Lola had to take a detour to the hospital after experiencing some worrying symptoms.

She then dropped the bombshell that she couldn’t marry Jay, but will Lola change her mind in EastEnders?

Lola was rushed to hospital on her wedding day (Credit: BBC)

Lola told Kim that she couldn’t marry Jay

Tonight, Lola was excitedly preparing for her wedding.

However, when Lola was filming a video, her nose started to bleed.

She put this to the back of her mind and got ready into her dress.

Speaking to Kim, Lola wondered why Jay would want to marry her when she was dying.

Kim then revealed that if she had known the way things would turn out with Vincent, she would have still chosen to marry him because she loved him.

Lola thanked her for the talk but then her nose started to bleed once more.

Kim told her that it was probably just a response to the stresses of her wedding day but offered to take her on a quick detour to the hospital before she got hitched.

Getting into the car, the pair lied to Honey and told her that they were off to get a bucket of chicken before the wedding.

At the hospital, Lola worried but was told that her tumour hadn’t advanced.

Despite being told this, Lola then told Kim that she couldn’t marry Jay as she viewed the wedding as the beginning of the end.

Jay wonders where Lola is (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Lola and Jay get married?

Tomorrow night (Thursday January 26, 2023), Jay waits at the alter wondering where Lola is.

Lola eventually turns up and asks to speak to him in private.

What will Lola say to Jay?

Will she cancel their wedding plans?

Will the wedding go ahead?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

