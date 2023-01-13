EastEnders fans make heartbreaking prediction about Lola and Jay’s wedding

Jay and Lola in EastEnders set their wedding date earlier this week, but as they announced it to friends and family it is tinged with sadness.

Lola is dying of a brain tumour.

And as she celebrates her happy moment, fans have made a heartbreaking prediction about her wedding.

Happiness is tinged with sadness for Jay and Lola (Credit: BBC)

Jay and Lola set the date in EastEnders

The young couple got engaged on Christmas Day.

On Wednesday January 11 Jay surprised Lola at work with the news he’d booked their wedding for two weeks’ time.

Last night (Thursday January 12) they surprised their family by gathering them for a meal to give them some news.

Everyone was worried it was bad news given Lola’s condition. However they were thrilled when Lola and Jay announced they’d set the date and it was soon.

However, Billy seemed downcast.

Despite saying he would give Lola away and giving her a hug, it was clear he was struggling.

He later confessed to Honey he didn’t know how to cope with the fact Lola is dying. He said it was all he could think about and it was breaking his heart.

Honey told him Lola was living what she has left of her life the best way she can and she needed Billy to support her.

Billy is clearly struggling with it all (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

But fans felt much like Billy as they worried the setting of the date was foreshawdowing a devastating tragedy.

Will Lola die on her wedding day?

“So basically Lola dies in two weeks time?” questioned one after the announcement.

“Honestly got a gut feeling that Lola will lose her battle to cancer on her wedding day, I really hope not,” shared another.

A third added: “Why do I feel Lola’s gonna die on her wedding day? I hope not.”

“I wonder if it’s Lola last few weeks?” said someone else.

One more wrote: “I reckon Lola is gonna die while saying her wedding vows or something.”

Another was furious at the thought: “They are going to kill Lola on her wedding day, absolutely vile.”

Patsy Kensit is joining the EastEnders cast as Lola’s mum (Credit: BBC)

When does Lola die in EastEnders?

Lola’s exact exit date is not yet known, however it has been announced her mother will join the soap before Lola dies.

Next week sees Lola begin to reflect on her mum after both Kim and Lexi ask awkward questions about where she is.

Emma walked out on Lola and her dad when Lola was just three years old.

Without the answers she needs as to why Emma left, Lola decides to track down her mum before it’s too late.

It has been revealed by EastEnders that Patsy Kensit has been cast as Emma for a short stint.

Will Lola get the closure she needs before she dies?

