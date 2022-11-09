In EastEnders, Lola has been diagnosed with a brain tumour that will result in her death, due to her cancer being incurable.

This heart-breaking story will see Lola deal with her inevitable future death.

Now, EastEnders’ bosses have revealed the real reason why they’re killing off Lola.

Lola has cancer (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lola has a brain tumour

Lola was diagnosed with a brain tumour after having a seizure at Lexi’s pageant.

She collapsed in the bathroom and was taken to hospital after Jay and Ben found her on the floor.

After undergoing tests, it was revealed that she had a brain tumour.

Unfortunately, surgery to remove the tumour was unsuccessful.

Surgeons were only able to debulk the tumour.

This meant that it was an incurable type of cancer.

Lola realised at this point that she was going to die.

Bosses decided to kill Lola off (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders bosses’ decision to kill Lola off

EastEnders producer, Chris Clenshaw, has spoken to Inside Soap about the show’s decision to kill Lola off.

He said: “Of course, that is the nature of soap, it’s always tough and we don’t like to say goodbye.

“But when you play big stories it has to be with characters you love. Lola is a much-loved character – she has grown up in Walford and is very close to the audience’s heart, which is why her story matters so much.

“We wouldn’t do this story with anyone, but it is an important story that needs to be told.”

Lola’s death is going to be an emotional one, for sure!

Danielle wants to try something new (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danielle Harold on leaving the soap

Lola Pearce actress, Danielle, confirmed that she would be leaving EastEnders at the British Soap Awards, in June.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: “EastEnders has been such a big part of my life, but I can’t wait to start something new.

“I want to work on other things and play other characters.

“I can’t wait to get out there and see what’s possible. I’d love to do a drama — something with a beginning, middle and an end to the story.”

It looks like Danielle wants to challenge herself in new and exciting roles.

We can’t wait to see what she will do next!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

