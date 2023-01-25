EastEnders spoilers tonight: Lola’s wedding off as she gets heartbreaking news at the hospital?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday January 25, 2023), it’s Lola and Jay’s wedding day but Lola’s not feeling well.

Kim takes Lola to the hospital but Lola’s not feeling optimistic.

Is Lola and Jay’s wedding off in EastEnders spoilers tonight?

Lola fears the worst (Credit: BBC)

Lola goes to hospital on her wedding day

It’s Lola and Jay’s wedding day but Lola’s not feeling her best.

She tells Kim that she’s experiencing some worrying symptoms.

Whilst getting ready, Kim tries to calm a worried Lola down and tells her to enjoy focusing on making as many memories as she can.

To reassure Lola, Kim takes her to the hospital before the wedding.

However, Lola tells Kim that she can’t marry Jay today, leaving Jay waiting for her at the registry office.

Can Kim convince Lola to change her mind?

Does Lola receive some heartbreaking news at the hospital that makes her want to cancel the wedding?

Billy tries to convince Lola’s mum to attend the wedding (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Billy finds Lola’s mum

As Billy finds Lola’s mum, Emma Harding, at her workplace, Honey accidentally tells Jay about Billy’s plan.

Billy tries to convince Emma to attend her daughter’s wedding.

However, Jay is furious that Billy has found Emma behind Lola’s back and arrives at her workplace to confront him.

But, will Lola’s mum attend the wedding?

And, will the wedding go ahead?

Sam doesn’t know how to please everyone (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sam feels conflicted

Phil and Kat are furious that Sam is still going ahead with her plans to move to Germany despite Ricky Jr needing her support.

Sam tries to justify her decision to Jack but he argues with her.

Ricky Jr could go to prison but Sam wants to flee the country.

Later on, Jack and Ricky Jr head to the police station for Ricky Jnr’s interview.

Sam feels guilty for neglecting Ricky Jr.

Feeling conflicted, Sam gets a shock when Ricky proposes to her.

Will Sam agree to marry Ricky or will she decide to stay in Walford to support Ricky Jr?

Sonia thinks that she’ll have to sell the house (Credit: BBC)

Sonia contemplates selling Dot’s house

Sonia realises that her only options seems to be to sell Dot’s house to pay the inheritance tax.

She’s devastated when she considers moving home.

Later on, she finds Reiss outside her house.

Will he provide the hope that Sonia needs?

