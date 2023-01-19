EastEnders' Jay smiling and Lola wearing a wedding dress at the hospital
EastEnders spoilers: Lola rushed to hospital on her wedding day

Lola and Jay's wedding day turns to disaster when Lola is rushed to hospital

By Aaliyah Ashfield

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Lola and Jay prepare for their wedding day.

However, their special day is interrupted when Lola starts to feel seriously unwell.

After experiencing worrying symptoms, Lola makes a stop at the hospital before she walks down the aisle and ties the knot with Jay.

But will she make to their wedding?

Lola wearing a wedding dress in the hospital
Lola is rushed to hospital on her wedding day (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola is rushed to hospital

In next week’s episodes of EastEnders, Lola and Jay’s wedding descends into chaos when Lola’s health becomes a concern on the morning of their big day.

Despite looking glamorous in her wedding dress, Lola is feeling very unwell.

When maid of honour, Kim, arrives to help her get ready, she admits that she’s experiencing worrying symptoms.

She panics about her future and Kim and Denise try to calm her down and implore her to make the most of every moment they have.

But with Lola feeling increasingly unwell, Kim decides to take the bride-to-be on a detour to the hospital so she can get checked out.

At the hospital, Kim is shocked when Lola says she can’t marry Jay today.

But why can’t she marry Jay and is Lola okay?

Billy talking with Emma in EastEnders
Billy meets up with Emma and invites her to Lola’s wedding (Credit: BBC)

Jay finds out about Billy’s secret mission

Meanwhile Jay has a heart-to-heart with Honey, and she accidentally lets slip that Lola’s grandad Billy is off on a secret mission before the wedding.

Now that he has Emma Harding’s details, he finally tracks her down and tells her who he is.

Emma Harding is Lola’s long lost mum, who Lola has been eager to find and meet before she dies.

But will she agree to attend Lola’s wedding?

After finding out about Billy‘s plan, Jay arrives at the wedding venue to find Lola.

However, he’s left worried when she’s nowhere to be seen.

Will the wedding go ahead? And what news has Lola received at the hospital that puts her future in jeopardy?

