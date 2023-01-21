In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Lily’s baby daddy secret is finally exposed as Lily tells Ricky Jnr that he’s the father of her baby.

After Martin works out that Ricky Jnr is the baby’s father, Lily tells Ricky the truth.

But, how will he react to the news in EastEnders spoilers?

Lily tells Ricky Jnr the truth (Credit: BBC)

Lily tells Ricky Jnr that he’s the baby’s father

EastEnders viewers will know that Ricky Jnr is the father of Lily’s baby.

However, Stacey has promised to keep this a secret for Lily.

Next week, things escalate as Stacey and Martin argue over what’s best for Lily.

Having a conversation with Whitney, Lily feels the pressure.

She confides in Kat about her fears.

After comforting Lily, Kat takes Lily home.

However, when Ricky Jnr turns up to check if Lily’s okay, Martin puts two and two together.

He works out that Ricky Jnr is the baby’s father.

Martin confronts Lily and says that he will tell the Brannings the truth about Ricky Jnr.

He also threatens to tell the police.

With this, Lily sees no other option but to tell Ricky Jnr the truth.

Ricky deals with the truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ricky Jnr faces up to the truth

After finding out the truth, Ricky Jnr struggles to face reality.

He runs off but soon enough finds himself telling Sam about him being the baby’s father.

Sam upsets Ricky Jnr further as she tells him that she’s moving to Germany.

With the truth now out in the open, both Lily and Ricky Jnr’s families fight it out.

Jack tries his best to support Ricky Jnr as he faces being charged.

The two go together to the police station as Ricky Jnr is interviewed.

However, as Jack lashes out, Sam ends up sitting with Ricky Jnr at his interview.

What will be the outcome of the police investigation?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2023? Who’s returning and joining the cast?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!