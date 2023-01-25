In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday January 24, 2023), Lola was seen to be hiding something from Jay, on her phone.

Later on, Billy and Jay snooped through Lola’s phone and found some video journals that Lola had recorded.

Now, fans have been left heartbroken after watching Lola share her journey online.

Lola recorded her journey (Credit: BBC)

Lola posted some video journals online

Last night, Lola was acting secretive as she scrolled on her phone.

She then shut the door on Jay so that he couldn’t see what she was doing.

Later on, at Jay’s stag do, Billy swiped Lola’s phone without her knowing and went through her phone with Jay.

They the found a video journal that Lola had recorded, sharing her cancer journey.

Lola then walked into the stag do and caught the pair on her phone.

She was furious that they’d been snooping.

However, after apologising, Jay and Billy suggested that Lola posted her videos online.

Lola agreed and published her videos.

Lola’s video made fans emotional (Credit: BBC)

Fans have been left heartbroken at these Lola scenes

Lola’s video journals have caused many EastEnders fans’ hearts to break as they know what’s just around the corner.

One viewer commented: “That Lola vlog footage is going to resurface so much in the coming weeks/months. I can vividly imagine a scene of Jay in a darkened room replaying it over and over again once she’s gone.”

Another wrote: “Lola making video diaries about her cancer is so beautiful and heart breaking, they shouldn’t have gone on her phone like that, she’s seen and isn’t impressed.”

A third viewer noted: “Lola did a video blog,” followed by a broken heart and sad face emoji.

A fourth fan tweeted: “Lola has posted it. I love her and it just breaks my heart that she’s gonna die.”

Did Lola’s video journal make you emotional?

Lola goes to hospital on her wedding day (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Lola in EastEnders?

This week will see Lola and Jay get ready for their big day.

Getting ready for her wedding, Lola takes a funny turn and is taken to hospital by Kim.

Meanwhile, Jay waits for her at the alter, wondering where she is.

At the same time, Billy tracks down Lola’s mum, Emma Harding, and meets her at her workplace.

He asks her to come to Lola’s wedding.

But, will she agree?

And, will both the bride and her mum make it to the wedding?

