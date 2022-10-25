EastEnders spoilers: Lola has surgery

It’s a difficult time for Lola in EastEnders next week, new spoilers reveal.

She’s in hospital preparing to have surgery on her brain tumour, while Jay worries about the future.

He’s struggling under the pressure of everything and, after seeing him blow up at Ravi, Ben realises he needs help.

Lola prepares for surgery in EastEnders next week spoilers reveals (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola prepares for surgery

Along with Mitch and Harvey, he steps in to help at the funeral parlour so Jay can be with Lola.

Jay tries to be strong when he visits her in hospital, but Lola sees through him.

They share a tender moment before she is taken down to theatre for surgery.

Will it be a success?

This week, fans will see Lola receive the devastating news that she has a brain tumour.

Will the surgery be a success? (Credit: BBC)

It comes after she collapses while supporting daughter, Lexi, at a beauty pageant.

But tragedy strikes when Lola has a seizure in the bathroom.

Lola gets devastating news this week

Ben and Jay wonder where she is and find her on the floor.

She’s taken to hospital and soon receives the heartbreaking news that a tumour caused her seizure.

She has a CT scan and doctors tell her that the tumour could be cancerous.

EastEnders confirmed earlier this month that Lola would be at the centre of a devastating brain tumour storyline.

They have been working with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support to ensure sensitivity and accuracy as Lola faces her new reality.

Danielle Harold, who plays Lola, has spoken out on the storyline.

Lola collapses in EastEnders this week (Credit: BBC)

“It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts,” she said.

“Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story. It’s been heartbreaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

“They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me. I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support.”

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer of EastEnders added: “It was vital for us to work alongside Macmillan and Brain Tumour Research to take on, and accurately present, such a profound and emotional storyline for Lola, one that many viewers may relate to.

“Danielle [Harold] has thoughtfully relayed the realities of being diagnosed with a brain tumour with grace and understanding.

“We hope that this storyline resonates with the audience, and that we represent it as sensitively, and accurately as possible.”

