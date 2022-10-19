EastEnders spoilers: Lola gets devastating news after collapsing

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Lola collapses at Lexi’s pageant, leading her to receive some devastating news at the hospital.

As she goes to support Lexi in her pageant, Lola has a seizure in the bathroom.

She then goes to hospital and receives some heartbreaking news.

What is wrong with Lola in EastEnders spoilers?

Lola goes above and beyond for her daughter (Credit: BBC)

Lola gets ready for Lexi’s pageant

Lexi’s getting ready for her pageant but is distraught when her dress rips.

Luckily her mum is there to save the day and rushes off to ask Felix to help fix it.

With the dress as good as new, Lexi prepares for her big day.

Lola tries her best to get Callum to come and support Lexi and whilst he refuses at first, he agrees to come along.

However, things get awkward between Ben and Callum when Ben gets ready to tell Callum some bad news.

As Jay walks up to the pair, Ben is stopped from opening up to Callum.

With Lexi about to show off her talent in front of the judges, Lola collapses in the bathroom and has a seizure.

Jay and Ben wonder where she is and find her on the floor.

An ambulance is called to take Lola to hospital.

But, will Lola be okay?

Lola’s world turns upside down (Credit: BBC)

Lola receives some upsetting news

At the hospital, Lola waits to see what caused the seizure.

The doctors tell her that she needs a CT scan, leaving Ben to pick his moment in telling Callum the bad news he had meant to tell him earlier.

Callum isn’t the only ones who receives some shocking news, as Lola gets her CT scan results back to find her whole world turned upside down.

She’s told that she has a brain tumour.

With Lola worried sick, the doctors aren’t that reassuring and tell her that the tumour might be cancerous.

Is Lola’s tumour curable?

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Lola be okay? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!