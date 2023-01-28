EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt has dropped a huge hint that he won’t return to the soap.

The Ian Beale star quit the soap two years ago after 36 years.

Adam Woodyatt in final EastEnders appearance (Credit: BBC)

He recently made a surprise return for Dot Branning’s funeral in a cameo scene, sparking rumours he will make a full-time comeback.

However he has now given his biggest hint yet that that won’t happen – by closing down his TV business.

According to The Sun, Adam has liquidated X L Management, the main vehicle for all his telly earnings.

Actor Adam is said to have put the business into a “members’ voluntary liquidation” this month.

A liquidator will now be appointed to formally close the solvent company.

It has also been revealed that Adam owns the majority stake in the firm, with his ex-wife Beverley owning a minority share.

Will Adam Woodyatt make a return to EastEnders?

In August 2020, it was announced that Adam would be taking an ‘extended break’ from EastEnders.

Since leaving EastEnders, Adam has starred in theatre production Looking Good Dead, where he played main character Tom Bryce.

He also competed in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, finishing in 6th place.

Last year, it was confirmed Adam would be playing Alfred P Doolittle in the revival of My Fair Lady, which is currently touring around the UK and Ireland.

He recently shocked fans with an ‘unrecognisable’ beach selfie.

With Adam busy with other projects, it seems as though Ian’s return to EastEnders last December was just temporary.

However, the door remains open for his return.

Adam Woodyatt announced his separation from wife Beverley 18 months ago (Credit: Splash)

Adam’s divorce deal

The Ian Beale actor, 54, was married to Beverley Sharp, 57, for 22 years before splitting in 2020.

They had allegedly been locked in negotiations for years but finally agreed a deal last year.

The Sun recently claimed Bev is “delighted” with the settlement after standing her ground in negotiations.

A source told the newspaper: “Bev and Adam are now officially divorced. As well as being his wife, Bev was also his manager for about a dozen years and she did so much for his career.

“She rejected some of the settlement offers she was sent during the process and now she’s glad she held her ground — she is delighted with the settlement.

“She still has no idea why he left her but that’s all in the past. She’s very upbeat and sees it as a new chapter. I’ve no doubt Bev will find someone new soon. She’s in a good place.”

